New Rookies coming to Topps Series 2
With Topps Series 2 Baseball hitting the shelves on June 11, a new batch of cards will hit the collecting world with some new additions coming in the rookie class. Traditionally, Topps' annual releases of Series 2 and Update Series allow for rookies who debut throughout the season to have rookie cards in the current year's product.
While collectors chased rookies such as Coby Mayo, Jacob Wilson, Dylan Crews and James Wood in Series 1, Series 2 adds a few more intriguing rookies to collect this summer.
Kristian Campbell, Red Sox 2B
Campbell kicked off his Major League career on a hot streak by hitting .301 in April and grabbing the American League's Rookie of the Month accolade. Since then, he has hit the rookie slump that many first-year players endure during their first year of big-league baseball.
Nevertheless Campbell's rookie card, which is listed under "Base Card Rookie Short Print" on the checklist will be available to collectors upon release. Campbell should be the first of a few exciting Red Sox rookies to appear in Topps products, with Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony due to debut in the near future.
Jackson Jobe, Tigers SP
Jobe's hobby popularity has been around for several years since his hobby debut in 2021 Bowman Draft as the third overall pick in that summer's draft. Jobe skyrocketed through the Minor League ranks to debut last season out of the bullpen and even earn a spot on Detroit's playoff roster.
Now in a starting rotation spot, Jobe has made the most of his opportunities with a 4-1 record to go along with a 4.06 ERA through his first nine starts of the season. While pitchers typically do not hold as much long-term value compared to position players, the rise of Paul Skenes has shown that there is some value to be had in some of the top young arms across the league.
Roki Sasaki, Dodgers SP
One of the top free agent signings this past winter, Sasaki has had a bit of an adjustment period to the MLB after coming over from Japan where he dominated as a 22-year-old. Before landing on the injured list, Sasaki posted a 4.72 ERA and struggled with command across 34.1 innings.
While this is Sasaki's flagship rookie card, he became one of the chases in 2025 Bowman, with his first autographs coming in the product. According to the checklist, Sasaki will also have autographs in Series 2 including a triple autograph card with Dodger teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto