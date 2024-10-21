New York Liberty First-Time WNBA Champions: How to Collect the Moment
After stretching to Game 5, the 2024 WNBA Champions have arrived.
In a 62-67 win, the New York Liberty, a founding franchise in the WNBA, clinched their first championship in the franchise's 28th season Sunday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This is the first basketball championship awarded to a NBA-affiliated New York team in almost fifty years with the New York Knicks previously winning the NBA Championship in 1973.
Fanatics immediately shared special event order items to be signed by Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu such as branded Wilson basketballs signed with or without inscriptions), orange and white Wilson basketballs signed and inscribed, and various photographs to commemorate the championship. The sports apparel juggernaut also listed branded hats, slides, tumblers, phone cases, and towels amidst a swath of tees and sweatshirts to celebrate the win.
Nike announced two "coming soon" items: a standard championship t-shirt as well as one to accompany their "monumental" commercial featuring the Statue of Liberty torch, a nod to the Liberty team's logo.
Panini America, the WNBA license holder for sports cards memorabilia, has not yet announced any products to commemorate the win, but this article will be updated if and when there are any releases.
Jonquel Jones was named the Finals MVP, finishing Game 5 with 17 points, 6, rebounds, 1 assist, 42 minutes. The Bahamas native had previously played for the Connecticut Sun and was traded to the Liberty in 2023. Jones was previously awarded WNBA MVP in 2021, Most Improved Player in 2017, is a five-time All-Star, was named Sixth Woman of the Year in 2018, and was also the Commissioner's Cup MVP in 2023.
The Lynx ended the first half in the lead with a score of 34-27, but the Liberty were able to tie the game towards the end of the third quarter. Moments later, Sabrina Ionescu scored her first points with a two-pointer that lit up the Barclays crowd as the Liberty pulled ahead for the first time. The Lynx entered the final sixty seconds of the game with the lead at 60-58. After going 1-4 at the free throw line, Breanna Stewart was given two more chances for free throws after a foul review and went 2-2 to tie the game with 5.2 seconds left. After the Lynx failed to score before the final buzzer, the game went into overtime. The Liberty held the lead all through overtime and were able to seal the win, 67-62.