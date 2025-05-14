Olympians in the Swimsuit Issue and Their Cards
Out now, the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue continues its tradition of blending athletic excellence with iconic photography. First published in 1964, the issue was initially created to fill a winter lull in sports coverage but has since evolved into a massive platform for models, athletes, and public figures.
Over the years, the issue has evolved to spotlight diverse models and break boundaries — from Tyra Banks making history as the first Black woman to appear solo on the cover in 1997 to Martha Stewart challenging age norms at 81 in 2023. Recent editions have also featured more athletes, celebrities, and influencers. Let’s focus on some standout Olympians in this year’s issue and their collectible cards.
Hailey Van Lith: Basketball Star & Olympic Medalist
Hailey Van Lith, a 2024 Olympic bronze medalist in 3x3 basketball, was selected 11th overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA Draft. As her pro career begins, her influence is already expanding beyond the court as the cover model for the digital edition of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, with a feature in the print edition as well.
What to Collect: As a top WNBA draft pick, Van Lith has a ton of cards for collectors to choose from, including Bowman U, Panini Instant, and Super Glow—with autos, numbered cards, and more. You can pick up a Bowman U auto for around $150.
Nelly Korda: World #1 Golfer & Olympic Champion
Nelly Korda, currently ranked as the world’s top female golfer, continues to redefine the sport through her relentless drive and precision. A 2021 Olympic gold medalist, Korda has solidified her position as a powerhouse on the LPGA Tour with multiple tournament wins and a growing fan base.
What to Collect: Korda’s only “official” release is a highly coveted Sports Illustrated for Kids 2020 release, which sells for about $50 raw.
Caroline Marks: Olympic Gold Medalist Surfer
Caroline Marks, an Olympic surfer and gold medalist, became the youngest U.S. national surfing team member at just 11 years old. She now uses her platform to encourage young women to break barriers in and out of the water. Hailing from Boca Raton, Marks became the youngest U.S. national surfing team member at age 11. Now a global icon, she uses her platform to encourage young women to break barriers and ride the waves of sport and self-confidence.
What to Collect: Marks has multiple cards in the 2024 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions, 2024 SkyBox Metal Universe Champions, and the 2024 Topps Chrome U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hopefuls releases. A recent 2024 Topps Chrome Gold Auto sold for $80.
Jordan Chiles: Olympic Gymnast
Jordan Chiles, an Olympic gymnast and key member of Team USA, uses her platform to promote body positivity and self-acceptance. As a gymnast who has faced physical and mental hurdles on her way to the top, Chiles’ appearance in the issue highlights her evolution from elite athlete to advocate, using her spotlight to champion body positivity and self-acceptance.
What to Collect: Chiles has multiple cards for fans, including 2023 SkyBox Metal Universe Champions, 2023 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions, and 2024 Topps NOW. An autographed card from the Olympian will cost about $50.
Gabby Thomas – Olympic Triple Gold Medalist & Academic Trailblazer
Gabby Thomas made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics, securing three gold medals in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400m events. A Harvard graduate in neurobiology with a master's in public health, Thomas exemplifies excellence both on and off the track.
What to Collect: Thomas was featured in 2024 Topps NOW, Super Glow, and the 2024 Topps Chrome U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hopefuls release. A Topps Chrome Auto /138 recently sold for $70.