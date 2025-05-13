2025 Bowman Baseball Crystalized Cards to Chase

Collectibles On SI

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; The Kansas City Royals draft Jac Caglianone as the sixth pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; The Kansas City Royals draft Jac Caglianone as the sixth pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In the first week since the release of 2025 Bowman Baseball, the short-printed Crystalized insert cards have emerged as a popular chase card. Let's take a look at the cards and some of the top sales so far.

2025 Bowman Baseball Crystalized is a new 15-card insert. Coming in 1 of 865 hobby packs, the short-print will be hard to come by.

2025 Bowman Baseball Crystalized Jacob Wilson 1/1 / Ebay

The checklist features some of 2025's best rookies and prospects. In terms of RC's, James Wood, Dylan Crews, Jacob Wilson, Coby Mayo, Luisangel Acuña and Roki Sasaki are there to be chased. One of the biggest pulls of the insert so far is a 1/1 Superfractor Jacob Wilson, that is currently listed on Ebay for $6,500.

2025 Bowman Baseball Crystalized Dylan Crews / Card Ladder

At writing, Dylan Crews Crystallized has sold three times from $208 - $255.

2025 Bowman Baseball Crystalized Jac Caglianone / Card Ladder

Highly-touted players such as Jac Caglianone of the Kansas City Royals, Carson Williams, Marcelo Mayer, and Walker Jenkins also appear in Bowman Crystalized. Caglianone's has already sold for as much as $550, the highest sale registered on Card Ladder at writing of a 2025 Bowman Crystalized case hit so far. Caglianone's 1/1 Superfractor has also been pulled, listed on Ebay at writing for over $13,000.

2025 Bowman Baseball Crystalized Travis Bazzana / Card Ladder

Travis Bazzana of the Cleveland Guardians has two sales, both for $450. A /5 red refractor is up on Ebay for $10,000.

2025 Bowman Baseball Crystalized Jesus Made /50 / Ebay

2025 Bowman Baseball Crystalized cards from top prospects Jesus Made, Charlie Condon, and JJ Wetherholt can be found as well. A Made /50 is listed on Ebay for $5,999.

While Card Ladder has yet to register a sale of a numbered parallel, the appeal of 2025 Bowman Baseball Crystalized is clear. An eye-catching design with an absorbing twist of a color match, combined with case-hit-level scarcity make this new 2025 Bowman Baseball insert one to watch.

MICHAEL TERRY

Michael Terry is a writer based in Brooklyn. He specializes in sports, culture, and collecting. His work has appeared at Topps RIPPED, ESPN, Grantland, Vice Sports, and more.

