2025 Bowman Baseball Crystalized Cards to Chase
In the first week since the release of 2025 Bowman Baseball, the short-printed Crystalized insert cards have emerged as a popular chase card. Let's take a look at the cards and some of the top sales so far.
2025 Bowman Baseball Crystalized is a new 15-card insert. Coming in 1 of 865 hobby packs, the short-print will be hard to come by.
RELATED: Anime Cards Leading the Way Early in 2025 Bowman Baseball
The checklist features some of 2025's best rookies and prospects. In terms of RC's, James Wood, Dylan Crews, Jacob Wilson, Coby Mayo, Luisangel Acuña and Roki Sasaki are there to be chased. One of the biggest pulls of the insert so far is a 1/1 Superfractor Jacob Wilson, that is currently listed on Ebay for $6,500.
At writing, Dylan Crews Crystallized has sold three times from $208 - $255.
RELATED: Follow These Cards With New Prospect Rankings
Highly-touted players such as Jac Caglianone of the Kansas City Royals, Carson Williams, Marcelo Mayer, and Walker Jenkins also appear in Bowman Crystalized. Caglianone's has already sold for as much as $550, the highest sale registered on Card Ladder at writing of a 2025 Bowman Crystalized case hit so far. Caglianone's 1/1 Superfractor has also been pulled, listed on Ebay at writing for over $13,000.
Travis Bazzana of the Cleveland Guardians has two sales, both for $450. A /5 red refractor is up on Ebay for $10,000.
RELATED: The Early 2025 Bowman Baseball Market Trends
2025 Bowman Baseball Crystalized cards from top prospects Jesus Made, Charlie Condon, and JJ Wetherholt can be found as well. A Made /50 is listed on Ebay for $5,999.
While Card Ladder has yet to register a sale of a numbered parallel, the appeal of 2025 Bowman Baseball Crystalized is clear. An eye-catching design with an absorbing twist of a color match, combined with case-hit-level scarcity make this new 2025 Bowman Baseball insert one to watch.