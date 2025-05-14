Paul Skenes Commits to Team USA: A Look at Different USA Baseball Cards
When Paul Skenes agreed to pitch for team USA, he not only said yes to representing America, but represented baseball. One of the biggest stars in baseball will represent the stars and stripes in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, along with other superstars like Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, and Mike Trout. While his fastball lights up all radar guns, the United States baseball sports cards are bound to light up the card market. Collectors and investors will not only be collecting their favorite players, but also collecting for national pride. Team USA baseball cards will be a goldmine for fans chasing future stars and national heroes.
RELATED: Judge Named Team USA Captain and Impacts Card Market
Bryce Harper 2012 Prizm USA Baseball Rookie
Bryce Harper took over the MLB and all of USA baseball at the young age of 19. Since then, he has become a superstar that has one of the prettiest lefty swings in baseball history. His 2012 USA baseball card in PSA 10 form last sold for $155 in February of this year. Looking at trends across Olympic/WBC sports, this price should continue to climb as 2026 approaches and the big tournament begins.
Mike Trout 2023 Topps Now World Baseball Classic
The Topps Now card will be a set to be on the lookout for once the World Baseball Classic starts. This set produces key moments and highlights from the tournament, and places them on a card. While the resale value may not make anyone a millionaire, the memory and importance of the card is nostalgic for collectors and for those who tune in for the tournament. Mike Trout has been the face of Team USA for years now, and this 2023 Topps Now card captures his masterclass against Columbia. In PSA 10 form, this card sells roughly for $35-$40, but the product should be on collectors radars, as more iconic moments will receive more interest once released.
Bobby Witt Jr. 2023 Bowman Chrome WBC Flag - Blue Refractor /75
Bowman Chrome will also release their product of WBC cards, which will typically receive more interest and a higher demand…ultimately creating better resale value. These cards will have more of the “finished” look and the chrome aspect that many collectors in the hobby love. This specific insert will show players' national flags in the background (includes other countries as well). This Bobby Witt WBC Flag card in raw form sells for around $63, while PSA 10’s sell for roughly $85. These seem like better investment cards since they represent a nation's pride more than the Topps Now cards.
Paul Skenes USA Baseball Market
Ultimately, the man of the hour should represent the market's highest demand and bring in the most profit for collectors. Looking for Skenes’ first Bowman WBC or Topps Now cards would be an excellent move once 2026 comes around. Regardless of resale value, one thing is for certain: Paul Skenes will blow the ball past batters, win ball games for his team, and represent the United States more than anyone has before.