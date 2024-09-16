5 Rookies to Watch for in 2024-25 Upper Deck MVP Hockey
NHL preseason games are less than a week away and the the recent release of Upper Deck MVP Hockey are all signs that the hockey season is just around the corner.
With a new season comes lots of speculation among collectors on who this season's top rookies will be. Last season, collectors were abuzz over Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard. His rookie season was a success (he won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie) and his cards soared in value.
This season, there are a handful of prospects to watch for. Here's a look at five rookies included in MVP that are worth chasing early:
Matt Rempe (New York Rangers)
The New York Rangers center is big (6-foot-7, 241 pounds) and can hit. An enforcer who gives the Blueshirts some much-needed muscle, Rempe made his NHL debut last season during the Winter Classic. In doing so, he became the first player ever in league history to do so.
Rempe played in 11 regular season games last season and amassed 71 penalty minutes -- meaning he is still considered a rookie this year. His first NHL rookie card appears in MVP ahead of his Young Guns card slated for later this season.
Shakir Mukhamadullin (San Jose Sharks)
Also 22, Mukhamadullin is a Russian-born defenseman who was drafted 20th overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2020. Over the past four years, he played in the AHL before ending up in the Sharks system in 2023.
Mukhamadullin was called up to the Sharks last January, where he made his debut against the Buffalo Sabres. In all, he played in just three games last season.
Vasily Ponomarev (Pittsburgh Penguins)
The third 22 year old to make the list, Ponomarev was drated 53rd overall by the Hurricanes. It took the budding center him three years to get called up the NHL after playing in the AHL and his native Russia.
In January, Ponomaryov made his NHL debut for the Hurricanes, recording one goal and one assist in their 6–2 win over the Washington Capitals. Two months later, Ponomaryov was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, along with Michael Bunting, Ville Koivunen, prospect Cruz Lucius and two conditional 2024 draft picks, in exchange for Jake Guentzel and Ty Smith.
Logan Stankoven (Dallas Stars)
Drafted 47th overall by the Stars in the 2021, Stankoven can score goals. In February, Dallas called Stankoven up. At the time, he was leading the AHL in scoring with 24 goals and 33 assists for 57 points in 47 games.
Despite missing the final third of the AHL season, the 21-year-old Stankoven remained the rookie scoring leader at season's end and received the Dudley "Red" Garrett Memorial Award as AHL's rookie of the year. In all, he played in 24 NHL regular season games last season, recording six goals and eight assists in the process. To be considered a rookie in the NHL, a player must not have played in more than 25 NHL games in any preceding seasons. That means Stankoven remains a rookie this season.
Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks)
The second Sharks player to make the list is Celebrini. The top pick in this year's draft, the 18-year-old center is also a great scorer. While not as talented as Bedard, his cards are expected to explode -- especially if Celebrini has a great season.
While Celebrini does not appear on the checklist, Celebrini does have a card in this year's MVP set. Like in previous years, the top pick appears as a redemption card. Celebrini's card is "RR-1 Pacific Division" should you be lucky enough to pull it.