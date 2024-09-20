Auction House President Talks Ohtani 50/50 HR Ball Price
On Thursday night, Los Angeles Dodgers Designated Hitter Shohei Ohtani had maybe the greatest single game ever and at the same time made Major League Baseball history. Producing 6 hits in 6 at bats as well as 3 Home Runs and 17 total bases, Ohtani also crossed into rarified air for his performance this season.
Up until Thursday, no player in baseball history had ever hit 50 HRs and stole 50 bases in one season. That changed in one dramatic evening. Ohtani hit HRs numbers fifty and fifty one. He also stole 2 bases to finish the game with fifty-one as well. In doing so, he became the first 50/50 player ever. But this story revolves around that 50th HR ball.
Collectable baseballs are not new, however very few are unique like Shohei Ohtani’s HR ball. Although the game was played in Miami, there was a vocal Dodgers crowd in attendance. The stadium erupted and a crowd of fans chased that ball when it landed. Now the question becomes “How much might this ball be worth?”.
Robert Edward Auctions President, Brian Dwyer, gave this response: "Anytime you have a record-setting ball like this, especially from a one-of-a-kind player like Shohei Ohtani, it's going to draw a ton of attention in the hobby and outside of it as well. The 50/50 Club represents the latest level of baseball superiority, and Ohtani's 50th home run ball will be one of the most sought after pieces of memorabilia of the year. We would expect the ball to sell into the six figures easily."
Six Figures! Easily! Coming from an expert like Mr. Dwyer that is a real world look at what the market might look like. So I ask you if you, would you sell the ball or hold onto it for the future?