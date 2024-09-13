CJ Stroud stepped up yesterday and showed everyone what all the hype is about! 🏈🔥



This 2023 Panini Prizm Silver C.J. Stroud Rookie Card was #JustSlabbed a CGC Gem Mint 10! 🌟



You can have your football card collection slabbed by #CGCCards by going to https://t.co/HvcKPlJ6ym!… pic.twitter.com/Narnz3VDBV