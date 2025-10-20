Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Texans vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 7)
Fresh out of their bye week, the Houston Texans are set as road underdogs on Monday Night Football against the 4-2 Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle is coming off a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it’s gone 4-1 since losing to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.
Houston started the 2025 season at 0-3, but it has rebounded to beat Baltimore and Tennessee, putting it back in the mix to make the playoffs in the NFC.
Seattle may be favored on Monday, but it is just 1-2 against the spread at home (3-0 against the spread on the road) in the 2025 season. The Seahawks were dogs in Week 6 and ended up winning outright in Jacksonville.
There are a ton of ways to bet on this game, and you can stay away from betting a side (if you’d like) by betting in the prop market.
The SI Betting team has you covered with spread, prop and anytime touchdown scorer picks for this late-night matchup on Monday in Week 7.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Texans vs. Seahawks
- Houston Texans +3.5 (-105) vs. Seattle Seahawks – Iain MacMillan
- Jaxon-Smith Njigba OVER 84.5 Receiving Yards (-111) – Peter Dewey
- Nick Chubb UNDER 37.5 Rushing Yards (-120) – Peter Dewey
- Nico Collins Anytime TD (+140) – Peter Dewey
Houston Texans +3.5 (-105) vs. Seattle Seahawks – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game in the NFL season – and he’s taking the underdog Texans to cover the spread:
While I do love this Seahawks team, I think the Texans are a fascinating bet getting 3.5 points coming off a BYE week. The Texans were experiencing a ton of offensive issues early in the season, but then posted back-to-back strong performances against the Titans and Ravens before the BYE.
We don't have to worry about the Texans' defense coming to play. They have allowed the fewest points per game this season at 12.2 while ranking third in both opponent EPA per play and defensive DVOA. They can do enough by themselves to keep this game within a field goal.
Jaxon-Smith Njigba OVER 84.5 Receiving Yards (-111) – Peter Dewey
This is a tough matchup for JSN against an elite Houston pass defense, but he’s averaging well over 100 receiving yards per game this season:
There may not be a better receiver in the NFL right now than JSN, as he’s averaging well over 100 yards per game, racking up 696 through six games, clearing the 100-yard mark on four occasions.
The Seahawks star has gone over 84.5 receiving yards in five of his six matchups, only falling short with 79 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.
Even though Houston is No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Pass, JSN receives way too many looks in this offense to pass up right now. He has 56 targets in six games, averaging seven catches for 116 yards per contest.
Nick Chubb UNDER 37.5 Rushing Yards (-120) – Peter Dewey
I’m fading Houston running back Nick Chubb after he played a season low in snaps in Week 5 (his last game):
I’m fading Nick Chubb in a matchup with one of the best run defenses in the NFL.
The Seahawks are allowing just 3.3 yards per carry this season and rank second in the NFL in EPA/Rush. Houston doesn’t run the ball well as it is, ranking 22nd in total rushing yards this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see the team shy away from the run game on Monday.
Chubb played a season-low 34.3 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 5, even though he did receive 11 carries. If his usage decreases at all, he’s going to struggle to clear this number against this defense.
Nico Collins Anytime TD (+140) – Peter Dewey
If you’re looking for a player to find the end zone, Nico Collins is a great bet as the clear-cut No. 1 option in the passing game for Houston:
Nico Collins has scored three times in five games this season, and he’s now taking on a Seattle team that has struggled against the pass.
The Seahawks are 22nd in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, but they have an elite run defense (No. 2 in yards per carry allowed).
So, I expect CJ Stroud and company to attack through the air in Week 7.
Collin has been targeted 36 times in five games, and he’s scored in three of his last four matchups. He’s worth a look against a Seattle defense that has allowed 10 scores through the air this season.
