It's OK White Sox Fans, Even Babe Ruth Has A Card from One of the Worst Baseball Teams Ever
The 2024 Chicago White Sox have three games left to avoid becoming the "losingest" baseball team in Major League Baseball history. With 120 losses this season, they are tied with the 1962 New York Mets for most losses.
But even if the White Sox lose one more game, they can make an argument that they're not the worst team ever. In baseball's modern era (1900-present), the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics have the worst winning percentage of all-time at .235, with a 36-117 record. Even if Chicago loses its final three games, they won't match the lowly winning percentage.
While this year's White Sox team has seen a few Superfractors and other 1/1 cards sell for a couple of hundred dollars, it's uncertain what their long-term value will be.
The 1916 Athletics had a legend playing for them - Nap Lajoie. The second baseman was in the last year of his career at 41. Several Lajoie baseball cards were produced in 1916, most of which featured the same picture. We'll look at two made from a famous set and a scarce regional release.
The 1935 Boston Braves have the third-worst winning percentage in baseball history (38-115 record), just behind the Athletics and this year's White Sox. But the Braves had the "Big Bambino," the legendary Babe Ruth on their roster, and his likeness as a Brave appeared on his last playing-days baseball card.
Below are four valuable baseball cards from two Hall of Fame players on some of the worst baseball teams ever.
1. 1916 Mothers' Bread Nap Lajoie
This card is so rare some collectors don't know if it exists. The set was released in New Orleans because Mothers' Bread was a branch of the parent company, General Baking. It is believed to be a 23-card set, but only 21 cards are verified to exist. A PSA 3 Eddie Plank, just one of three graded by PSA, sold for $2,850 in 2010.
2. 1915/16 M101-4 and M101-5 Sporting News Nap Lajoie
Two Sporting News sets were produced between 1915 and 1916. The earlier set is designated M101-4, and the other is designated M101-5. Sometimes, collectors can tell which year they were made and what set they're from based on the card backs. However, for cards with a blank back, it is not possible to tell. PSA has graded 41 total Lajoie cards from both years. SGC has graded 10.
3. 1935 Goudey Babe Ruth 4-in-1 #3A
Ruth shares the card with fellow Hall of Famer Rabbit Maranville, Ed Brandt, and Marty McManus. A PSA 3.5 sold for $2,500 earlier this year. Ruth finished his career as a player-assistant manager, awaiting a manager position that never materialized.
4. 1935 Schutter-Johnson Babe Ruth #26 and #42
The Schutter-Johnson Candy Corporation released the 50-card set. Ruth appeared twice in the set, one a graphic depiction of his batting stance (#26) and the second a drawing of his hands clutching a baseball bat (#42).
Two of the worst three teams ever had Hall of Famers on their team. Their card values reflect their status as all-time greats. Do the White Sox, arguably the worst team ever, have a future Hall of Famer on their squad? Will their cards, even the 1-of-1s stand the test of time?