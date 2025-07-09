Livvy Dunne Shares She Was Blocked From Buying Babe Ruth's Apartment at Last Minute
Livvy Dunne's attempt to buy Babe Ruth's old apartment on the Upper West Side in New York was blocked by the building's co-op board.
The social media star took to TikTok on Tuesday to tell her eight million followers about her attempt to buy the property in Manhattan. Dunne said, "It was Babe Ruth's apartment. So naturally, like, I'm telling everybody. I'm excited. I was gonna buy it and I was gonna pay with cash, like I wanted this apartment bad."
The realtor was so confident that Dunne would land the apartment that she even brought her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes to the apartment. She also hired an interior designer.
Dunne reportedly made an offer on the apartment the seller accepted, but that wasn't the final step. The co-op board rejected her application to purchase the property without giving a reason.
"For all I know, they could have been Alabama fans and I went to LSU," Dunne quipped. "I have no clue. Maybe they didn't want a public figure living there. But I was literally supposed to get the keys, and that week they denied me."
The SI Swimsuit cover model then had some advice for her followers. "Long story short, don’t try to live in a co-op. You might get denied and you won’t get Babe Ruth’s apartment," Dunne said.