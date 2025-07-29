Heritage auction features this incredible one-of-a-kind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant dual Logoman autograph card
Heritage's Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction is scheduled to take place from Aug. 23 to 24 featuring an array of important and iconic collectible offerings across the sports and hobby world. Included in the auction is an incredible basketball card that could end up fetching a massive price. A special 1-of-1 dual autograph card featuring two of the GOATs, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, will be part of the two day event.
This unique card is from Upper Deck's 2007/08 Exquisite Collection. Not only does the card feature dual autographs of these basketball legends, there are two logoman patches on the card as well. Per Heritage, this will mark the first time that this card has ever been placed into public auction.
In the lead up to the auction, Chris Ivy, Heritage’s Director of Sports Auctions, said, “The demand for this card is astronomical, which makes sense, because it has everything, including photos, jersey patches and signatures from two of the greatest players who ever stepped on the court,” “The Dual Logoman card offered in this auction is the only example created that includes only Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant — making it the most sought-after example of the incredible Upper Deck Logoman series, and because of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in 2020, it always will be the only one."
It will be fascinating to see just how much it takes to secure this hugely important piece of basketball and hobby history. The current top basketball card sale of all-time are a private sale of $5.9 million for Steph Curry's 2009 Panini National Treasures Logoman Auto 1/1, and the auction record is currently $3.12 million for a 2018 Panini National Treasures Logoman Luka Dončić 1/1. A LeBron James/Kobe Bryant dual Logoman auto 1-of-1 sold for $1.1 million this June. Read more about the sale here.
Among the other highlights in the upcoming Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction are a 1960 Mickey Mantle Game-Worn and signed New York Yankees jersey, and a 1923 World Series Champion watch presented to Babe Ruth.
Michael Jordan features prominently throughout the auction, appearing in 76 lots. Highlights include this Game Used court section signed by MJ, with five inscriptions detailing some of his greatest career accomplishments. An SGC Pristine Gold Label 10 version of Jordan's famous 1986 Fleer #57 RC is also up for auction. The auction promises to deliver some truly elite collectibles to the winners, and at the top of the list is the iconic dual auto logoman 1/1 featuring Jordan alongside Kobe Bryant.
