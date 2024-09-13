Johnny Gaudreau’s Rookie Cards See Increase in Demand Following His Death
The sports world continues to mourn the death of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau.
The 31-year-old NHL star -- known as “Johnny Hockey” -- and his brother Matthew, 29, were fatally struck on Aug. 29 by a suspected drunken driver while riding bikes on a New Jersey road, officials said, hours before they were to serve as groomsmen in their sister’s wedding.
As is typically the case when a sports figure dies, the value of Gaudreau’s trading cards have skyrocketed in value over the past few days. This jump in the market, while reflecting demand for someone thrust into the news cycle, remains a macabre “death effect” in the hobby.
Gaudreau was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft out of Boston College. He signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of the 2022-2023 season and tallied 12 goals and 48 assists last season.
Gaudreau’s Young Guns card -- which collectors consider his preferred rookie appearance -- was part of Upper Deck’s 2014-15 NHL flagship set. Completed sales on eBay a few days after his death, for example, showed a 44% price jump when you consider ones graded in a PSA 10. Over a 30-day period, the card saw a 145% jump.
The card could be had for about $80 on eBay in a PSA 10 prior to his death. Sales show that the card has risen to an average of $184.
There was a similar rise in Gaudreau’s other big rookie year card, part of the 2014 UD SP Authentic set. The card -- a “Future Watch” autographed card #/999 -- sold for $181 raw just days after the tragedy. Prior to his death, the card was selling for about $48.
The card, in a PSA 10, is selling for nearly $600, a 10% increase from just a month ago.