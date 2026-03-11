Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canadiens-Senators, Capitals-Flyers)

The NHL slows down on Wednesday night with just two games between double-digit dockets on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Islanders and Stars came through for us last night, and I’m looking at a road underdog and a pair of totals for my picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, March 11.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, March 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Montreal Canadiens (+154) at Ottawa Senators

Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators OVER 6.5 (-115)

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers UNDER 6.5 (-135)

The Canadiens took down the Maple Leafs 3-1 last night, holding Toronto to just 18 shots on goal in the game. They’re right back at it tonight in Ottawa as the Senators return home after a long road trip.

Ottawa finished that road trip strong with wins in Calgary, Seattle, and Vancouver, but had just one day off before tonight’s game against the Canadiens.

Montreal is 6-5 in the second half of a back-to-back this season, and took care of business last night against the Leafs. I’ll back the Habs as road underdogs tonight in Ottawa.

I’m doubling down with the OVER in Ottawa tonight, along with the Canadiens. While last night’s game went UNDER for Montreal, the Habs are still a profitable team when betting the OVER, as is Ottawa so far this season.

The OVER is 7-3-1 in the second half of back-to-backs for Montreal, and all three meetings this season went OVER the total. In fact, the last six matchups between these division rivals have all gone OVER, dating back to last February.

The Canadiens should get back to their high-scoring ways tonight in Ottawa.

The Capitals and Flyers have both faded out of the playoff picture over the past few weeks (and months). While Washington did break out of a funk with seven goals against Calgary on Monday night, I think that’s more of a fluke than anything.

These teams played just before the Olympic break and then just afterwards. It was a 4-2 win for the Flyers back on February 3, and then a 3-1 win for Washington on the 25th.

I see another low-scoring game between these two teams tonight in Philadelphia.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

