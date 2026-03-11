Top Bam Adebayo Rookie Cards to Buy After his Historic 83-Point Game

Bam Adebayo delivered one of the more remarkable scoring performances in NBA history, erupting for 83 points in Tuesday night's game against the Washington Wizards. Surpassing Kobe Bryant's famous 81-point outburst in 2006, Adebayo's performance now stands as the second-highest in NBA history, behind only Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game. The offensive explosion came as a surprise, as Adebayo's previous career high was 41 points. In recent years, collectors have gradually shifted their focus away from the multi-time All-Star and toward younger, emerging stars, but historic performances like this could quickly change that narrative.

After historic games like this, collectors often begin searching for the next card to add to their collection. rookie cards in Gem Mint condition and Rookie Patch Autos will almost certainly be on collectors' and investors' watchlists this week. Here are three of Bam Adebayo's top rookie cards to keep an eye on.

Optic Rated Rookie: Incredible Value

If collectors are looking for value, Adebayo's Optic Rated Rookie Holo PSA 10 stands out as a strong option. Featuring the classic Rated Rookie design with the Holo/Silver finish, this card has been graded only 207 times in PSA 10 Gem Mint condition. Despite that relatively low population, it has consistently sold for under $60 over the past few years. With such a limited supply, the card feels extremely affordable, but the real question is whether collectors will actually be able to find one available on the open market.

Bam Adebayo 2017 Panini Donruss Optic Holo PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Prizm Silver: Modern Classic

Collectors often turn to the modern classic when adding a player to their collection, and the Prizm Silver PSA 10 has become a staple for many hobbyists. Bam's 2017 Prizm Silver PSA 10 may never return to its January 2021 peak of $990, but at its current price range of $50-60, it remains an affordable entry point into one of the hobby's most recognizable modern classics.

Bam Adebayo 2017 Panini Prizm Silver PSA 10 | Card Ladder

National Treasures: Affordable RPA

National Treasures Rookie Patch Autos continue to be considered the grail of high-end modern rookie cards. Collectors place additional value on the "true" RPAs, those included in the base set, rather than the parallel insert versions. The 2017 Bam Adebayo National Treasures RPA /99 is one of his most desirable rookie cards and already sits in many collectors' collections.

One copy sold on March 1st for $519, and that price could rise following Adebayo's historic performance. The bigger question may be how many of these 99 copies will actually surface on the open market in the coming weeks.

Bam Adebayo 2017 Panini National Treasures RPA /99 | Card Ladder

Will another player surpass 83 points? With scoring in the NBA continuing to rise, it seems likely that it could happen again. Players like Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander all have the offensive skill to catch fire and push past the 80-point mark on any given night. But regardless of what happens in the future, no one can take away this night from Bam Adebayo, 83 points and one of the greatest scoring performances in NBA history.