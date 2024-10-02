Jose Iglesias' OMG Topps Now Card Surging With New York Mets Playoff Push
The New York Mets stormed into the playoffs on the last day of the Major League Baseball season with a thrilling win over the rival Atlanta Braves. Observers considered it the game of the year with three lead changes in the final two innings between the Mets and Braves, punctuated by a Francisco Lindor home run.
In early June, the last thought on any Mets fan's mind was the playoffs. After a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 2nd, the Mets dropped to 24-35. After the loss, Lindor held a player's only meeting. Three days earlier, on May 31st, journeyman infielder Jose Iglesias had been called up from Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets.
Iglesias used his unreleased song, OMG, as his walk-up song. The Mets caught fire after the June 2nd clubhouse meeting, winning 16 of their next 20 games. The entire month, the Mets used OMG to celebrate wins and home runs.
Iglesias intended to release his song in late July, but the Mets' run pushed the release date up. Iglesias released OMG on June 28, celebrated with a concert at Citi Field after a win over the Houston Astros put the Mets one game above .500 for the first time in nearly two months.
The moment was commemorated with a Topps Now card printed 731 times - enough to be considered a short print by today's standards. The cards originally sold for $9.99, and even as recently as the middle of August, the cards were going for about $10.
OMG debuted at #1 the next day on the iTunes Latin Pop charts. It also debuted #1 on the Billboard Latin Digital Songs.
But as the Mets surged into the playoffs and a Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in a Wild Card Series, the Iglesias Topps Now card is seeing increased interest and sales.
As of September 30, the base card sold for over $15 on eBay. The purple parallel numbered out of 25 is selling for about $30. As the Mets continue their run, expect Iglesias' Topps Now card to rise in value.