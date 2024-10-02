Collectibles On SI

Jose Iglesias' OMG Topps Now Card Surging With New York Mets Playoff Push

Jose Iglesias released the hit single "OMG" earlier this year under the performance name Candelita (Little Candle). The utility infielder was out of the majors in 2023, but this year, he's been a key cog in the Mets' run to the playoffs. The team has turned its season around and adopted "OMG" as its anthem.

Horacio Ruiz

Sep 17, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates his three run home run against the Washington Nationals with starting pitcher David Peterson (23) and shortstop Luisangel Acuna (2) and starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) and second baseman Jose Iglesias (11) starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) and shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Mets stormed into the playoffs on the last day of the Major League Baseball season with a thrilling win over the rival Atlanta Braves. Observers considered it the game of the year with three lead changes in the final two innings between the Mets and Braves, punctuated by a Francisco Lindor home run.

In early June, the last thought on any Mets fan's mind was the playoffs. After a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 2nd, the Mets dropped to 24-35. After the loss, Lindor held a player's only meeting. Three days earlier, on May 31st, journeyman infielder Jose Iglesias had been called up from Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets.

Iglesias used his unreleased song, OMG, as his walk-up song. The Mets caught fire after the June 2nd clubhouse meeting, winning 16 of their next 20 games. The entire month, the Mets used OMG to celebrate wins and home runs.

Iglesias intended to release his song in late July, but the Mets' run pushed the release date up. Iglesias released OMG on June 28, celebrated with a concert at Citi Field after a win over the Houston Astros put the Mets one game above .500 for the first time in nearly two months.

The moment was commemorated with a Topps Now card printed 731 times - enough to be considered a short print by today's standards. The cards originally sold for $9.99, and even as recently as the middle of August, the cards were going for about $10.

OMG debuted at #1 the next day on the iTunes Latin Pop charts. It also debuted #1 on the Billboard Latin Digital Songs.

The Jose Iglesias Topps Now card was released on June 28th after a victory against the Houston Astros.
Iglesias' concert where he performed OMG also marked the single's release and the team's first time with a record above .500. / Photo Courtesy of Topps

But as the Mets surged into the playoffs and a Game 1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in a Wild Card Series, the Iglesias Topps Now card is seeing increased interest and sales.

As of September 30, the base card sold for over $15 on eBay. The purple parallel numbered out of 25 is selling for about $30. As the Mets continue their run, expect Iglesias' Topps Now card to rise in value.

