Yankees' Cody Bellinger Had Announcers In Awe With His Heads-Up Double Play vs. Mets
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is probably feeling pretty satisfied with his decision to start Cody Bellinger in left field during Sunday's Subway Series showdown against the New York Mets.
With Jasson Dominguez getting the day off, Bellinger took over in left field on Sunday and ended up making one of the most crucial plays of the game during the seventh inning.
With one man on and no outs in the inning, Juan Soto sent a blooper towards left field. Bellinger charged in on it and reached all the way down in order to pluck the ball out of the air just before it hit the ground. He then turned and fired it in to first base, where Paul Goldschmidt made a catch to double off Francisco Lindor.
That ball was centimeters away from dropping for a hit, and it could potentially have gotten past Bellinger and rolled all the way to the wall had he not made the extremely narrow catch.
Have a look at the web gem double play:
Failing to make that catch would've resulted in Lindor likely scoring and Soto getting on base with Pete Alonso due up. That's not a situation fans would be optimistic about given the recent struggles of the Yankees bullpen.
New York was able to get out of the inning unscathed and maintain their two-run lead heading into the eighth.