What is Topps Hobby Rip Night?
You may have seen hobby stores inviting collectors to Topps Hobby Night on September 14.
But what is Topps Hobby Rip Night?
It’s an event held at hobby shops nationwide on the same day. A way for the community to come together and share in the fun that is collecting. Shops have different activities planed such as prizes, swag and potential product discounts.
While each store does it differently, the theme is the same — to have fun while collecting.
The first Topps Hobby Rip Night was held in 2023 and included an exclusive 20-card set handed out in select stores. Fanatics even brought out a number of its celebrities and athletes to join in the fun.
Since then, it has gotten bigger and more prominent with each edition.
Back in February’s Topps Hobby Rip Night, several athletes such as Tom Brady, Corbin Carrol and Ronald Acuna Jr., and celebrities like Meek Mill and Steve Aoki went to card shops across the country. They gave out prizes, took pictures and handed out packs of cards.
Aoki even pied someone.
While the celebrity guests were a bit of a surprise — although some had leaked early — there is no guarantee that a local athlete will be showing up to your shop. That part of the day is an added bonus.
Many local shops make Topps Hobby Right Night feel like an experience for sports fans.
In Nashville, TN, at least four of the region’s top hobby stores are getting together to throw an event at Geodis Park. They are partnering with the podcast Sports Card Nonsense to support local stores as well as raise money for charity for the Vanderbilt Youth Sports Health Center.
The Nashville event will feature giveaways, food and athlete appearances.
That’s just a small example of what stores have planned this weekend.
Are you looking to take part in Topps Hobby Rip Night on September 14? Topps has a list of participating stores here.