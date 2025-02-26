Reid's Rips: 2024-25 Panini Hoops Hobby Blaster

Collectibles On SI

Tony Reid

I recently ripped a new 2024-25 Hoops Basketball hobby blaster.

The hobby blasters have a little more meat on the bone as they offer 90 total cards in six thick packs.

2024-25 Hoops Hobby Blaster
Tony Reid

The cover athlete, Reed Sheppard, has already seen time in the G League this year, so that tells you a bit about the strength of this rookie class.

Hoops Bronny James RC
Tony Reid

In my very first pack, I pulled a base rookie card of Lebron James, Jr. Better known as Bronny, James has been a lightning rod for attention, both good and bad, so far this season. With a severe lack of production, it looks like he may struggle in the NBA.

hoops
Tony Reid

The best card in my next pack was a green Optichrome Shaedon Sharpe.

hoops matas buzelis
Tony Reid

Throughout the blaster, I hit a few cards of Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis. The young prospect was a little underwhelming in the recent slam dunk contest, but has shown flashes of brilliance on the court throughout the season.

steph curry
Tony Reid

I doubled up on the Steph Curry action as I pulled his base and a purple parallel in the middle of my box. There's nothing wrong with that!

red scope
Tony Reid

I pulled two eye-catching hobby blaster exclusive Red Scope cards. One featured Charlotte Hornets rookie KJ Simpson Jr. and another of OKC stud Chet Holmgren.

Victor Wembanyama
Tony Reid

To close out the box, I hit a Pure foil parallel of San Antonio Spurs megastar Victor Wembanyama. Despite his season ending injury, his future looks incredibly bright. It's a bit of fun to get a second-year card of this standout Spur.

Frequent Flyers
Tony Reid

I rounded out the box with a Frequent Flyers subset of the number one overall pick from this year's NBA Draft in Zaccharie Risacher.

hoops
Tony Reid

For right around 30 bucks, it was a fun rip with plenty of color, a solid quantity of numbered cards, cool inserts, interesting subsets and it definitely had more to offer than the standard retail blasters.

TONY REID

Tony Reid spent more than a decade covering combat sports at the highest level. He has written hundreds of articles and conducted hundreds of interviews about sports collectibles for such publications as Beckett, Sports Collectors Digest, and Sports Collectors Daily. Reid worked full time at a sports card shop in Central Pennsylvania for a number of years. A lifelong collector, Tony treasures his rookie card collection of star players in baseball, basketball, and football. If you want to discuss the greatness of Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson or Ken Griffey Jr., you can reach him at @tonyreidwrites on all social media platforms

