Reid's Rips: 2024-25 Panini Hoops Hobby Blaster
I recently ripped a new 2024-25 Hoops Basketball hobby blaster.
The hobby blasters have a little more meat on the bone as they offer 90 total cards in six thick packs.
The cover athlete, Reed Sheppard, has already seen time in the G League this year, so that tells you a bit about the strength of this rookie class.
In my very first pack, I pulled a base rookie card of Lebron James, Jr. Better known as Bronny, James has been a lightning rod for attention, both good and bad, so far this season. With a severe lack of production, it looks like he may struggle in the NBA.
The best card in my next pack was a green Optichrome Shaedon Sharpe.
Throughout the blaster, I hit a few cards of Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis. The young prospect was a little underwhelming in the recent slam dunk contest, but has shown flashes of brilliance on the court throughout the season.
I doubled up on the Steph Curry action as I pulled his base and a purple parallel in the middle of my box. There's nothing wrong with that!
I pulled two eye-catching hobby blaster exclusive Red Scope cards. One featured Charlotte Hornets rookie KJ Simpson Jr. and another of OKC stud Chet Holmgren.
To close out the box, I hit a Pure foil parallel of San Antonio Spurs megastar Victor Wembanyama. Despite his season ending injury, his future looks incredibly bright. It's a bit of fun to get a second-year card of this standout Spur.
I rounded out the box with a Frequent Flyers subset of the number one overall pick from this year's NBA Draft in Zaccharie Risacher.
For right around 30 bucks, it was a fun rip with plenty of color, a solid quantity of numbered cards, cool inserts, interesting subsets and it definitely had more to offer than the standard retail blasters.