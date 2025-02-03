South Carolina Retires A'ja Wilson's #22 Jersey
Eight years after winning the NCAA National Championship with the Gamecocks and four years after receiving a statue, A’ja Wilson’s number 22 jersey was retired by the University of South Carolina on February 2nd.
The jersey retirement comes on the heels of an outstanding seventh season where Wilson averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. The 6’4” center was also awarded the 2024 WNBA MVP and set the highest average points per game in the history of the league. She also released her first book, Dear Black Girls: How to be True to You, which was an instant New York Times Bestseller.
As a college athlete, Wilson, originally from Hopkins, South Carolina, was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2015, SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 and 2018, and a three-time SEC Player of the Year in 2016, 2017, and 2018. She was also named SEC Female Athlete of the Year and was named Naismith Player of the Year after her senior year performance before being the number one pick by the Las Vegas Aces in the 2018 WNBA Draft.
In the WNBA, Wilson went on to become a back-to-back champion with the Aces in 2022 and 2023, receiving the Finals MVP in 2023. Wilson is a six-time WNBA All-Star, a four-time All-WNBA First Team, and was named the FIBA Women’s Olympic MVP after Team USA won gold in Paris last summer.
Present at the ceremony at Colonial Life Arena were current Gamecocks Head Coach Dawn Staley, Wilson’s former college coach and a basketball legend in her own right; her mother and father, Roscoe and Eva; as well as the Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and former teammate and current Unrivaled Lunar Owl Allisha Gray.