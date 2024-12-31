Sports Illustrated WNBA Player of the Year in Cards: A'ja Wilson
In an explosive year for women’s basketball, one player made 2024 her most accomplished in an already prolific career: A’ja Wilson.
Named Sports Illustrated’s WNBA Player of the Year, Wilson broke records and made history in the WNBA season while also becoming a New York Times Bestselling Author for her debut book and an Olympic gold medalist for the second time. She won her third MVP award unanimously, was the MVP for Team USA, set the single-season record for points (1,021) and rebounds (451), and led the league in average blocks (2.6). She also extended her contract with Nike for another six years and announced her first shoe, the A’One, coming in 2025.
The top three highest selling cards of 2024 for A’ja Wilson, Sports Illustrated’s WNBA Player of the Year:
1. 2018 Rittenhouse WNBA A'ja Wilson Rookie Inscription Autograph Game Action "LV Aces!" PSA 10
Sold for $5,400 on December 4th on eBay
2. 2018 Rittenhouse WNBA A'ja Wilson Rookie Inscription Autograph Uniform "#22 Go Aces!" PSA 10
Sold for $4,250 on August 17th on eBay
3. 2024 Panini WNBA Origins A'ja Wilson Logowoman Patch Autograph 1/1 #JA-AW Ungraded
Sold for $3,500 on October 28th on eBay