Tariffs Could Lead to a Shortage of Sports Card Supplies
The initial impact of the recent tariffs on the sports card hobby was limited to PSA temporarily halting some international submissions. While grading companies bore the brunt of the early tariff fallout, other segments of the hobby were bound to be affected, given how long the tariffs have been in place.
RELATED: PSA Temporarily Halts Some International Submissions
Supplies, many of which are manufactured in China, are the latest hobby-related products to feel the pinch. Whether it’s top loaders, magnetic holders, 9-pocket pages for binders, penny sleeves or card savers (required for PSA submissions and recommended when sending cards to other grading companies), virtually everything hobbyists need to display, protect or store cards could suddenly be more expensive.
Cardboard Gold, perhaps best known for its Card Saver line of products (Card Saver I holders are the type used for grading submissions), has a tariff update atop its homepage. The company states the imposed tariffs are “158% on our products, which have been manufactured at our factories in Asia for the past 33 years.”
“We plan to keep our inventory very lean and will lower prices back to normal as soon as possible!”
BCW has several products among its line of sleeves and topl oaders that can be preordered, but that won’t be available until June 30, according to the company’s website. BCW also manufactures storage boxes, with a separate line of products specifically for TCG cards and comic books.
There is no indication from Ultra Pro on the company’s website or social media accounts indicating price changes tied to the recently levied tariffs. Still, Rock’s Dugout, a Wichita, Kan., hobby shop, stated in an Instagram post Wednesday, based on their direct communication with Ultra Pro, a 50 percent surcharge is expected when ordering products from one of the hobby leaders in supplies, which would presumably include magnetic holders, 9-pocket pages and memorabilia display cases.
The availability of hobby supplies hasn’t been a significant issue throughout the hobby since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted worldwide supply chains. Until the current tariffs end, are reduced or negotiated down, a shortage of hobby supplies lingers as a potential worst-case scenario down the road.
Hobby shops keep ample supplies on hand, and breakers can’t conduct business without supplies. Tariffs impacting either entity could result in higher costs for the end consumer.
It’s premature to panic regarding supply inventories drying up or skyrocketing in price. Nevertheless, the best course of action could be to plan for a short-term change in the cost and availability of hobby supplies.