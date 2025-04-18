Ray Allen Buys His Own Logoman Card And It’s a Slam Dunk for the Hobby
When it comes to the hobby there certainly seems to be an uptick in the trend of professional athletes not only participating in the hobby but also collecting their very own cards. In a recent moment that was captured via Instagram and has the hobby community in quite the buzz, NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen was seen holding his recently acquired Upper Deck Exquisite Dual Logoman Card.
The acquisition of the card, which was facilitated through Fifth Down Sportscards and features both Ray Allen and former teammate Michael Redd, is one of the most sought-after cards by collectors all throughout the hobby.
For those of you outside of the hobby, or fairly new to the hobby for that matter, Logoman Cards aren’t just your run of the mill patch cards, they are the ultimate patch for any and all collectors. Having been cut straight from a player-worn jersey, the NBA Logoman is the crown jewel of patch cards and even more so when it comes from an ultra-high-end product like Upper Deck Exquisite.
You see, the Upper Deck Exquisite brand revolutionized the way in which the hobby thinks about patches and elevated the aesthetic from an ordinary piece of jersey to ultra-limited player-worn print runs.
So what exactly makes this story extra special? It’s the fact that Ray Allen himself, not some dealer or a super collector of all things Ray Allen, sought the card out and because of his actions added himself to a growing group of professional athletes that collect their own cards. The fact that he himself acquired the card adds elements of authenticity and legacy to the hobby that we all know and love.
These actions by the athletes themselves speak volumes about where the hobby is headed. As more and more professional athletes begin to appreciate the cultural impact that their cards have had on the hobby, it creates a full-circle moment where player appreciation and fan interaction come together.
The fact that Ray Allen now owns his very own Logoman isn’t just a flex, but rather an important milestone for the hobby as a whole. We’ve come a long way since the days of flipping cards with our friends and if this is any indication of where we’re headed, the sky is certainly the limit.