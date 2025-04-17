Steph Curry’s Play-In Masterclass Just Sent His Card Prices into Overtime
Steph Curry doesn’t just shift defenses he plays against, he shifts the card market. On Tuesday night, Curry did both by his stellar performance in the Warriors play-in game against the Grizzlies. He dropped 37 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists with a 121-116 win over Memphis. While shooting nearly 41% from the floor, Curry reminded the league, fans, and the sports card market that even when he’s an underdog, he is still the greatest shooter of all time.
An interesting idea for collectors to think about: Is Curry moving into “blue-chip” territory, where his sports cards and collectibles are safer long term investments than quick flips…or is there still room for a fast buy and sell after a performance like Tuesday nights? Let’s dive in.
First, we can look at Curry’s most recognizable card - 2009 Topps #321. According to Card Ladder, the raw version of this card has a 91.57% increase from January 15th to today (April 17th). For context, this card sold for $415 on February 19th, and recently sold for $795 on April 13th - a $380 price difference in 53 days. This rate of growth is consistent across all grades of this specific Curry card. PSA 10? 15.25% growth. PSA 9? 21.09% growth. PSA 8? 22.81% growth. PSA 7? 27.27% growth. As Curry continues to be great, so does his most recognizable sports card. But what about the rest of his market?
Curry’s 268 total cards have a 5.42% rate of growth since January 15th, and nights like Tuesday night will only boost his market even further.
What Collectors and Investors Should Watch
It is no secret that most, if not all, collectors and investors know who Steph Curry is. However, there is a significant difference between winning a play-in game, and making a run in the NBA playoffs. Although there is a spike in Curry’s market, many investors would take the risk, knowing a run in the playoffs means more visibility and hype. The young Warriors team, led by Steph, is scheduled to play round one on April 20th, against the Houston Rockets. Houston has had an up and down year, finishing the regular season 52 and 30. Although a slight underdog, I would not put it past Curry to use his playoff experience to move past the Rockets in round one, and continue to raise his card market.
Let’s revisit the question stated above: Is Curry a better long-term hold, or a quick flip? It’s interesting because Curry serves a dual role as both a modern NBA icon and a collectible legend. Therefore, there may not be a bad buy in the Curry market currently, leaving a lot of wiggle room for investors to accrue money, and for “quick-flippers” to be bullish for a quick pump.
Let’s face it, Steph Curry is not just building a legacy, he’s building value. Each step back three and awe-inspiring play not only leaves his fans in shock, but leaves collectors hungry for more. While “Chef” Curry cooks on the floor, his market value will also heat up. And with the playoffs still ahead, he may just be getting started.