The Dodgers' Zyhir Hope has Bowman 2025 Autos
Bowman 2025, like the baseball season, is now in full swing. Most collectors, both casual and more serious, are already aware of who the top chases are. Specifically, players like Kevin McGonigle, JJ Whetherholt, Charlie Condon, and Jesus Made are getting much of the attention and rightfully so as they are clearly the top tier chases in Bowman 2025 who will have their first autos in the product. Another top chase just outside the top three is Zyhir Hope is a rising prospect star in the Dodgers farm system.
Zyhir Hope came to the Dodgers as part of the Michael Bush trade and appears to be another high ceiling prospect that the Dodgers have hit on. Originally drafted by the Cubs in the 11th round, Hope exploded in the Arizona Fall league last year displaying more power to go along with his elite athleticism and improved batting eye. So far that success has carried over into the minor league season as Hope has slashed .294/.396/.508 with six home runs. His start catapulted him up prospect rankings as he currently sits at 39th overall on Baseball America’s top 100 prospects
For collectors, outside of Made, Hope represents the chase with the highest ceiling. Like Made, Hope checks off a lot of boxes that fans and collectors look for in a top chase. Hope is an elite athlete playing a premium position (center field) with strong contact skills, and the potential for elite power. Also playing for an elite team like the Dodgers also helps enhance his hobby market. One caveat for collectors is that while this is Hope’s first Bowman autograph his cards don’t have the Bowman first logo on them. That’s because he had his cards with the Bowman first logo in Bowman Draft 2024 although his autos weren’t included for unknown reasons. Similar situations happened recently with players such as James Wood and Jackson Merrill. In terms of recent auto sales have been strong. Base autos have been selling for a respectable $75-$80 with a purple and blue refractor selling for $250 and $850 respectively.