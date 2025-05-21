“Cheers” to the Cast: Collecting TV’s Most Beloved Barflies
With the passing of George Wendt, who famously played Norm Peterson on Cheers, now’s the perfect time to toast the unforgettable cast of the Boston bar where everybody knows your name. From sarcastic bartenders to lovelorn waitresses and trivia-obsessed regulars, Cheers didn’t just make us laugh—it made TV history. Cheers became a beloved TV staple, running for 11 unforgettable seasons, earning 28 Emmys from 179 nominations, and saying goodbye with a finale that brought over 80 million viewers together one last time.
The 2025 Cheers Premiere Edition Trading Cards from Rittenhouse (around $125 per box) are the first full set ever dedicated to the classic sitcom—and they’re built for fans who want more than just nostalgia. Each box includes 99 retro-style episode cards from Seasons 1–4, plus on-card autographs from cast favorites like Ted Danson, Shelley Long, George Wendt, and Kelsey Grammer.
Let’s look at some of the cards in the set—and other collectibles fans can pick up from their favorite characters—while we pour one out for Norm.
“Norm!”: George Wendt as Norm Peterson
There’s no character more instantly associated with Cheers than Norm Peterson—the barstool sage whose one-liners became ritual and whose name was shouted with love every time he walked through the door. Played by the late George Wendt, Norm embodied comfort, community, and comic timing. Wendt appeared in all 275 episodes of Cheers and earned six consecutive Emmy nominations for the role.
What to Collect: Wendt has tons of cards in the new Cheers set, but a fan favorite will have to be the Cliff (John Ratzenberger) and Norm dual-auto—but be prepared to pay up to $500!
The Red Sox Reliever Turned Bartender: Ted Danson as Sam Malone
As former Red Sox pitcher turned charming bartender Sam Malone, Ted Danson anchored Cheers from its first episode to its final toast. His mix of swagger, heart, and comedic timing earned him two Emmys and made Sam one of television’s most iconic characters. Danson’s career grew post-Cheers, with acclaimed roles in Becker, Damages, The Good Place, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, proving his staying power far beyond the bar.
What to Collect: As a star of the show, Danson has many cards in the Cheers set—including autographed relic cards, which cost $300 and up.
From Cheers to Frasier: Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane
Introduced as Cheers owner Diane’s love interest, Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier Crane became a core part of Cheers and eventually headlined his own wildly successful spinoff, Frasier, which ran for 11 seasons. Grammer won four Emmys for the role, making Frasier one of the most decorated characters in TV history. With his signature wit and refined neuroticism, Grammer turned a supporting role into a cultural icon—and a cornerstone of the Cheers legacy.
What to Collect: Grammer’s fans have many options, including autos in the 2025 Leaf Pop Century series and the Cheers set. He also appeared in the 2015 Topps First Pitch set—less than $5 raw or around $150 signed and slabbed.
Bonus Pull: Wade Boggs at the Bar
Long before athlete cameos were the norm, Red Sox legend Wade Boggs made a memorable appearance on Cheers—fitting, given the show's Boston setting. In the Season 11 episode “The Unplanned Child,” Boggs walks into the bar and is hilariously hazed by the gang, who don’t believe he’s really the Wade Boggs.
What to Collect: While it will set you back around $225, die-hard Boggs fans will want to pick up his short-print signed card in the Cheers set by Rittenhouse.