Tom Brady Enters The Collectibles Game: CardVault To ReBrand

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is making a significant investment in the booming sports card and memorabilia industry by acquiring a 50% stake in CardVault, a high-end retailer specializing in sports cards and collectibles.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tom Brady on the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tom Brady, who is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, continues to expand his business portfolio following his retirement from professional football. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is making a significant investment in the booming sports card and memorabilia industry by acquiring a 50% stake in CardVault, the high-end retailer specializing in sports cards and collectibles.

This move marks a strategic step for Brady as he transitions from his playing career to the business world, leveraging his legendary status to influence the growing hobby.

As part of the acquisition, CardVault will rebrand as "CardVault by Tom Brady", signifying his deep involvement in the company’s future. This is more than just an endorsement or an investment, as Brady’s stake in the business indicates that he intends to play an active role in shaping its long-term direction and driving its revenue growth.

The company, which has already established itself as a major player in the collectibles space, will now look to rapidly scale its operations under Brady’s leadership.

The sports card market has surged in popularity over the past few years. Record-breaking sales of rare and graded cards, increased interest from A-List starts such as Emma Thompson and deep pocketed investors like Wall Street Bankers, there's even been a shift towards collectibles as alternative assets.

Brady himself has been a focal point in the card-collecting world, with his 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Rookie Autograph selling for over $2 million in 2021. His entry into this industry adds credibility and excitement, potentially drawing more fans, new collectors, and hungry investors into the collectibles marketplace.

2000 Playoff Contenders - Tom Brady Autographed Rookie Ticket PSA 10
For CardVault, having Brady as a co-owner is a game-changer. With Brady’s self-established brand and influence, the newly rebranded "CardVault by Tom Brady" is expected to expand its retail footprint, enhance its online presence, and create exclusive Brady-related memorabilia and experiences.

Given Brady’s meticulous approach to operating businesses, which we've seen in ventures like his TB12 wellness brand and his stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, this investment is likely to be more than just a financial play.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball pressured by Arizona Cardinals
As the sports collectibles industry continues to grow, Brady’s move into the space compliments his long-term business vision and his appreciation for the sports card hobby. With his name attached, "CardVault by Tom Brady" is poised to become a powerhouse in the industry, redefining what it means to collect and invest in sports memorabilia.

