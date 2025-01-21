Collectibles On SI

Top 5 Sports Cards From The National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State took home the NCAA National Championship and there were some amazing performances from their top players

Adam Palmer

Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate their 34-23 win over Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate their 34-23 win over Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ohio State has officially become the first team to win the National Championship in the new 12-team format. Fun fact: in 2014, they were also the first team to win the National Championship in the inaugural College Football Playoff. As the No. 8 seed in this first iteration of the expanded playoffs, Ohio State defeated the No. 7 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish to secure the Championship.

At the start of this college football season, Ohio State was part of a groundbreaking NIL deal alongside Texas and Nebraska. Panini launched an NIL platform for athletes from those schools, with two of the three programs making it to the final four teams in the College Football Playoff.

The game’s player of the game was Ohio State’s quarterback Will Howard, who threw for two touchdowns and added 57 rushing yards on the ground. After spending four seasons at Kansas State, Howard entered the transfer portal and played all 16 games for Ohio State this season. If you’re looking for some of his early cards, they feature him in his Kansas State jersey, as his first Bowman card appeared in last year’s Bowman Chrome University.

2023 Bowman University Chrome - [Base] #93 - Will Howard
2023 Bowman University Chrome - [Base] #93 - Will Howard / Images Courtesy of COMC.com

He is also featured in this year’s Bowman Chrome University in his Ohio State jersey. Autographs of his can be found in both products.

2024 Bowman University Chrome - Chrome Prospect Autographs #PA-WHO - Will Howard
2024 Bowman University Chrome - Chrome Prospect Autographs #PA-WHO - Will Howard / Images Courtesy of COMC.com

Last night’s rushing leader was another player who joined Ohio State through the transfer portal. Running back Quinshon Judkins doesn’t have any autographs in this year’s Bowman Chrome University, but he does appear in last year’s product when he was still with Ole Miss.

2023 Bowman University Chrome - [Base] #135 - Quinshon Judkins
2023 Bowman University Chrome - [Base] #135 - Quinshon Judkins / Images Courtesy of COMC.com

One of this year’s most exciting freshmen led the game in receiving yards and made one of the biggest plays of the night—a crucial catch on 3rd & 11 late in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Earlier in the season, he made what could be considered the catch of the year, which Panini immortalized with a Panini Instant card. This is currently one of his only cards, but he is sure to be included in many more sets over the next year.

2024-25 Panini Instant NIL - [Base] #JSD
2024-25 Panini Instant NIL - [Base] #JSD / Images Courtesy of COMC.com

Returning to Ohio State appears to have been a smart decision for Emeka Egbuka. He has cards dating back to 2021, but his first Bowman card was released in 2023.

2023 Bowman University Chrome - [Base] #115 - Emeka Egbuka
2023 Bowman University Chrome - [Base] #115 - Emeka Egbuka / Images Courtesy of COMC.com

TreVeyon Henderson, another returning player for the Buckeyes, currently does not have any Bowman cards. His earliest cards were released in Leaf products back in 2022.

2022 Leaf Draft - [Base] #06 - Treveyon Henderson
2022 Leaf Draft - [Base] #06 - Treveyon Henderson / Images Courtesy of COMC.com

Adam Palmer
ADAM PALMER

Adam has been a sports content creator since 2016, initially focusing on creating sports-related graphics for his Instagram page. In 2018, he transitioned to writing and podcasting about sports cards. Since then, he has worked both independently and with companies within the industry, producing podcasts, videos, and written content on sports cards.

