Top 5 Sports Cards From The National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State has officially become the first team to win the National Championship in the new 12-team format. Fun fact: in 2014, they were also the first team to win the National Championship in the inaugural College Football Playoff. As the No. 8 seed in this first iteration of the expanded playoffs, Ohio State defeated the No. 7 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish to secure the Championship.
At the start of this college football season, Ohio State was part of a groundbreaking NIL deal alongside Texas and Nebraska. Panini launched an NIL platform for athletes from those schools, with two of the three programs making it to the final four teams in the College Football Playoff.
The game’s player of the game was Ohio State’s quarterback Will Howard, who threw for two touchdowns and added 57 rushing yards on the ground. After spending four seasons at Kansas State, Howard entered the transfer portal and played all 16 games for Ohio State this season. If you’re looking for some of his early cards, they feature him in his Kansas State jersey, as his first Bowman card appeared in last year’s Bowman Chrome University.
He is also featured in this year’s Bowman Chrome University in his Ohio State jersey. Autographs of his can be found in both products.
Last night’s rushing leader was another player who joined Ohio State through the transfer portal. Running back Quinshon Judkins doesn’t have any autographs in this year’s Bowman Chrome University, but he does appear in last year’s product when he was still with Ole Miss.
One of this year’s most exciting freshmen led the game in receiving yards and made one of the biggest plays of the night—a crucial catch on 3rd & 11 late in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Earlier in the season, he made what could be considered the catch of the year, which Panini immortalized with a Panini Instant card. This is currently one of his only cards, but he is sure to be included in many more sets over the next year.
Returning to Ohio State appears to have been a smart decision for Emeka Egbuka. He has cards dating back to 2021, but his first Bowman card was released in 2023.
TreVeyon Henderson, another returning player for the Buckeyes, currently does not have any Bowman cards. His earliest cards were released in Leaf products back in 2022.