Topps and UFC are set to launch UFC Debut Patch at ESPN FN 189
When it comes to groundbreaking and innovative developments that have a direct impact on the hobby world, Topps has certainly led the charge and on Saturday May 31st they will continue to do with the launch of its UFC Debut Patch program. The program will officially debut during ESPN Fight Night 189 which is headlined by the electrifying women's flyweight championship bout between Erin Blanchfield (13-20) and Maycee Barber (14-2-0).
RELATED: Jon "Bones" Jones Returns to Topps: Monumental for UFC Collectors
Although FN 189 will be headlined by Blanchfield vs. Barber, the UFC Debut Patch for Saturday’s card will be worn by Swedish middleweight phenom Andreas Gustafsson (11-2-0) during his entrance to the octagon as he faces off against UFC veteran Trevin Giles (16-7-0). Gustafsson will be the very first fighter to display the UFC Debut Patch on his warm-up jersey as he enters the octagon.
RELATED: UFC, Fanatics Collectibles Agree to Exclusive Multi-Year Trading Card Deal
Where can fans and collectors expect to see the patch on Andreas Gustafsson? The specially designed patch will be attached to the right sleeve of Gustafsson’s walkout jersey before he makes his entrance into the octagon. Once the fight is over, the patch will then be carefully removed with the utmost precision and shipped to Topps' state-of-the-art facility in Dallas. Once in Dallas, it will be embedded into a one-of-one Topps UFC trading card and from there Gustafsson will then personally autograph the card, creating what is expected to be one of the most unique pieces of UFC history to ever entered into the collectibles marketplace.
RELATED: Topps Launches Main Event Buyback Program for UFC 300
When it comes to Topps and its Debut Patch initiative, the company has seen significant success since the first iteration of debut patches were launched in collaboration with Major League Baseball back in 2023. Since then, Topps has seen similar success with expansions into Major League Soccer (2024) and WWE (2025).
Earlier this year Topps and UFC announced an exclusive licensing deal that’s already paying dividends for collectors especially since the partnership has delivered multiple product drops, various fan-favorite inserts, and a brand-new level of collector engagement with its Main Event Buyback Program, which rewards collectors who pull specific cards from retail and hobby packs in exchange for such perks as store credit and other UFC products.
As Andreas Gustafsson makes his way to the octagon as the first-ever fighter to wear a UFC Debut Patch, the focus for collectors won’t just be on his fight against Trevin Giles, but rather on the first glimpse of what some hobby experts are calling the greatest patch chase ever in UFC history.