Topps is Giving Away a John Cena Auto for Free
Topps continues to be front and center when it comes to the card collecting world. With all the new products being released, information on the next big thing with Topps Now, its may be a good idea to give Topps a follow on their social media platforms.
And doing so, can be extremely rewarding.
Topps came out recently saying they are giving away a John Cena autographed card.
The 2021 Topps Transcendent card is numbered to only 25. This bold, on card auto may be one of the nicest autographs you are going to see of Cena. This card was recently sold on Ebay for $649.99, and would be an incredible addition to any WWE or Cena fan.
John Cena is widely considered one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time. Wrestling since 2001, Cena has wrestled in 2299 matches, winning 78% of them (per Cagematch.net). Being a part time wrestler since 2018, he will go out with a bang in 2025. ESPN came out with an article recently, saying Cena is expected to wrestle in 30 to 40 matches this year.
It also didnt take long for Cena to transition to film either. Since acting in his first movie The Marine, Cena was off and running. Per Wikipedia, Cena has now appeared in over 30 films, has hosted multiple TV shows, and shows no signs of slowing down, even at 47 years of age.
Whether you are a fan of Cena the wrestler, or Cena the actor, this man is an iconic figure. Even if you dont win the card, getting a nice RC or auto of his could be a wise investment.