Topps Will have Formula 1 Exclusive Boxes at Fanatics Fest
Momentum is continuing to build towards Fanatics Fest. As was the case at the 2024 Fanatics Fest event, Topps will be releasing short print exclusive card products during the three day event. In a previous article, I discussed the return of the Topps Fanatics Fest Series 2 Baseball exclusive product known as the Big Apple Boxes As we’ve gotten closer to the event Fanatics has released more updates about Topps exclusives available at Fanatics Fest including an F1 exclusive set to be sold during the event.
Related: Topps Chrome Big Apple Boxes are Back at Fanatics Fest 2025
According to the information provided by Topps, the F1 exclusives will have rookies and stars from this year’s Formula 1 season. Like the Topps Series 2 Big Apple Boxes, the F1 boxes will have short print New York themed print inserts including Statue of Liberty, Orange Pizza Slice, Taxi Cab Yellow, and Big Apple Red. The Big Apple Red appears to be a play on the I Heart NY logo that changes the NY to and F1. It is not clear at this time if the short prints will also have numbered parallels but it would not be surprising if some if not all did have them. Unlike the Series 2 boxes, the F1 will only be available on Friday June 20th and cost $300.
For collectors attending the show, this is a rare opportunity to grab a product that could provide both short and long term value post Fanatics Fest. F1 is more popular than ever as its appeal continues to broaden in the United States. Also this F1 season, there are several top rookies to chase including Kimi Antonelli who will be part of the Fanatics Fest product. Also the availability will be very limited as the product will only be available on one day of the event. Overall, there’s a good chance that whether collectors who buy the F1 boxes decide to rip it, hold it, or sell it immediately, they will get a strong return on their investment.