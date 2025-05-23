Topps Chrome Big Apple Boxes are Back at Fanatics Fest 2025
Fanatics Fest is just under a month away. The three day event is described by Fanatics as “the world’s largest arena for sports and collectibles". Taking place at the Javits Center in New York City, the event will bring together some of the biggest personalities and stars from across sports and entertainment. While there, they will gather for panels, meet and greets, and autograph signings for fans in attendance. As we’ve gotten closer to the event, Fanatics has released more updates about Topps exclusive products available at Fanatics Fest. Specifically, Topps Chrome Series 2 Fanatics Fest boxes, also called Big Apple Boxes, will be available for sale at this year’s event.
Related: The Missing Superstars of 2025 Topps Heritage
If you attended Fanatics Fest last year, you are probably familiar with this Topps release. For those that didn’t attend Fanatics fest last year, the Big Apple boxes will be available in limited quantities all three days of the event. Two different types of boxes will be sold. One is a standard hobby box and the other a value box which is similar in size and card quantity to a retail blaster box. The boxes include exclusive inserts including the Swinging for the Stars and Big Apple Refractors. The complete checklist is not available yet so it is unclear at this time if the boxes also contain autographs. However if this set is like last year’s set, which didn’t have any autos, it’s fair to expect the 2025 version to not have autographes either.
Related: Pledge your Allegiance WWE Fans, Chelsea Green will be at Fanatics Fest!
Although last year’s boxes did not contain exclusive autographs there were orange, black, red, and superfractor parallels that were part of the set for the Swinging for the Stars inserts. If you were one of those collectors that did attend Fanatics Fest in 2024, you remember that this release was very popular. Many fans (myself included) did have to wait for over an hour in line to purchase them. The cost of last year’s boxes were $300 for the hobby and $50 for the value box.
Even at those prices, there was enough interest on the secondary market that someone could easily flip them for almost double the price. In fact there were several card venders on site offering to buy Big Apple boxes for well above the sale price. At this time it’s not clear how much the 2025 boxes will sell for but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the cost went up. Regardless, it should be fun product for those that do decide to buy it.