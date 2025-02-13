Upper Deck Expands Partnership With NHL Legend Bobby Orr
Upper Deck announced on Thursday that it had expanded its agreement with legendary hockey player Bobby Orr as an exclusive spokesman.
The Boston Bruins great had been a long-time exclusive spokesperson for Upper Deck’s trading cards and has "now broadened that exclusivity to cover all collectibles and memorabilia," the company said.
“I’m honored to be an exclusive athlete with Upper Deck and I’m thrilled to be on the same team as Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods and Kerri Walsh Jennings,” Orr said. “This is very special.”
The two-time Stanley Cup champion utilized his elite skating and playmaking abilities to become a generational offensive threat. He remains the only defenseman in NHL history to win the Art Ross trophy as the league's leading scorer on two separate occasions. Orr also won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman eight years in a row.
In 2017, Orr was named by the National Hockey League as one of the "100 Greatest NHL Players" in history.
“Bobby Orr revolutionized the game of hockey from one end of the rink to the other, and we’re fortunate to deepen our existing relationship with him as an exclusive spokesperson,” said Upper Deck President Jason Masherah. “It’s been nearly 50 years since he hung up his skates, yet he remains a household name for any generation of hockey fan; that makes Orr one of the most special athletes to play in the NHL. We are honored to showcase his career and help collectors celebrate his legacy through all collectibles and memorabilia.”
Orr's memorabilia is highly sought after by collectors, with prices varying based on rarity, condition, and significance. His trading cards also hold considerable value. Orr's 1966 Topps rookie card can be worth up to six figures.
Orr’s memorabilia collection for Upper Deck highlights his illustrious career and includes authentic autographed prints, autographed Bruins jerseys and other items.
Collectors can also add two brand-new prints to their collection that represent Orr’s incredible achievements on the ice: “Skating For Country” celebrates the only time Orr ever played for Canada in 1976, while “Excellence Redefined” highlights his long-standing career and impact on the sport.
Collectors can buy Orr cards and memorabilia on the UD website.