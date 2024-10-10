Volleyball's Misty May-Treanor Signs Upper Deck Memorabilia Deal
Upper Deck announced on Thursday that it signed an exclusive memorabilia and trading card deal with three-time gold medalist Misty May-Treanor.
Along with being a beach volleyball legend, May-Treanor has also played an influential role in popularizing the sport around the world.
May-Treanor’s UD memorabilia features authentic beach volleyballs, dynamic collage pieces and dual signed prints with former teammate Kerri Walsh Jennings. In addition to the Upper Deck Authenticated portfolio, May-Treanor will be part of Upper Deck multi-sports card sets like Goodwin Champions.
The deal -- terms of which were not disclosed -- comes ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics that will take place in Los Angeles.
“I’m thrilled to share these pieces of my career with the fans who have supported me along my journey,” May-Treanor said. “The memorabilia and collectibles represent the endless dedication I’ve had to the sport, and I hope it excites and inspires both current and future generations of volleyball players and fans."
The signing comes as Upper Deck is looking to expand its roster of athletes that it has under contract. Earlier this year, the company signed Jennings.
Together, the duo captured three straight gold medals during the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Summer Games. May-Treanor was inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2016.
“Misty May-Treanor’s impact on beach volleyball is significant,” said UD President Jason Masherah. "It’s a great opportunity to add such a successful athlete who has helped pave the way and inspire future generations. Her dedication to the sport and her fans is truly exceptional, and we’re excited to bring her legacy to life through this collection."