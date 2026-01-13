2025-26 Upper Deck Allure Hockey Preview Guide and Insert Hits
In this story:
With 2025–26 Upper Deck Allure Hockey making its debut on Wednesday, January 14th, collectors are hoping that Upper Deck once again delivers a product built for those who crave color, love scarcity, and enjoy the thrill of the chase. Allure, which is known for its vibrant designs and incredibly deep array of parallels, continues to evolve while staying true to what makes it one of the most exciting releases of the year.
RELATED: Top 5 Upper Deck Hockey Card Sales of 2025
Box Breakdown
RELATED: Inserts and chase cards highlight 2025-26 Upper Deck Black Diamond Hockey
For those of you looking to purchase boxes right out of the gate, you’ll be pretty satisfied to find that each box is stacked with at least (1) Autograph or Doubloons card, (8) Rookies, (8) Parallel Cards, (12) Inserts, (2) Serial-Numbered Cards, and (1) additional Base Set Rookie Card or Parallel. If we examine Allure’s value based on the number of hits in each box, collectors can be assured that it remains one of the more rewarding modern hockey products in the market.
Parallels
As I noted earlier, Allure’s parallel lineup is really where this product separates itself from the other sets in the marketplace. From a pack perspective, collectors can expect to find a Black Rainbow, a Red Rainbow, an Orange Slice Veteran or a Rookie parallel in every pack (on average). When it comes to higher-end chases, collectors are eager to hunt the Blue Line and Blue Line Auto parallels (#’d to 35), Purple Diamond and Purple Diamond Auto parallels (#’d to 10), and the ultimate prize of finding a 1-of-1 Golden Treasures or a Golden Treasures Auto parallel.
Speaking of ever-popular inserts, Color Flow insert cards have returned with a fresh design and an impeccable mix of both star rookies and top veteran names. Collectors are also given the opportunity to assemble five-card rainbows that range from Red-Orange through Blue-Purple, with the latter numbered to just 25, meaning only 25 full sets can ever be completed. Adding to the hunt are Color Flow Golden Treasures (1-of-1) and Full Rainbow Auto versions of each card.
From a rookie perspective, there are three key rookies that are driving much of the excitement, and they are none other than Matthew Schaffer (New York Islanders), Ivan Demidov (Montreal Canadiens) and Michael Misa (San Jose Sharks) who are all expected to be the premier chases for collectors at all levels.
From top-to-bottom color to true low-numbered heat to the three most exciting rookies on the ice, the 2025–26 Upper Deck Allure Hockey set delivers nonstop excitement in every pack. So with that said, be sure to rip early, rip often, chase boldly, and enjoy the thrill, because guess what Hockey Fans? Allure season is officially here.
Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.Follow MJSchilling