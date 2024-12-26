What Was The Topps Card Of The Year?
In the past few years, Topps has been conducting a poll to find out which card collectors on social media think should be the "Card of the Year." This year featured some monster candidates, and fans made their voices heard.
Any of the top rookies could have been chosen for this award, but Paul Skenes winning Rookie of the Year and being a Cy Young candidate made it clear why his card stood out in the poll.
In baseball, 2024 was the year of Shohei Ohtani. He won a World Series and broke numerous MLB records. The card in question was a 1/1 featuring the logo from the pants he wore during the historic 50/50 game.
This triple autograph card is another highlight that collectors are still chasing. It was one of the first times we saw a 1/1 from a Topps Now set of this magnitude.
A staggering 588,030 copies of this card were purchased from Topps, with collectors hoping to pull the elusive triple autograph. Although the triple autograph version has yet to surface, a non-autographed version sold through Goldin Auctions for $53,680 in October.
The Lamine Yamal Superfractor autograph was the final card in this poll. Soccer has been a sport in the hobby that experienced both a dramatic rise and fall on the secondary market. Lamine Yamal is one of the sport's rising global stars, which is why his card earned its spot on the list.
The winner, as chosen by the fans, was the Ohtani card. The results were much closer than expected, with the Skenes card and the Triple Curry, LeBron, and Durant card tying at 28.8%. Over 2,200 people participated in the poll, and the Ohtani card won with 36.3% of the votes.
At the end, Topps asked which cards fans felt were missed, and here are two that could have also made the list:
- The 1/1 Paige Bueckers Bowman card has yet to surface, but she, like Caitlin Clark, is a player with the potential to transcend her sport and become a superstar.
- This summer, it was finally announced that LeBron James would be signing with Topps. It was a bit surprising that the card featuring LeBron and Bronny James in Bowman Basketball didn’t make the list.