Lebron, Curry, Durant triple Topps Now card sells for $53,680
In Goldin's September Elite Auction, the triple card featuring Lebron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant sold for $53,680; marking an all-time high sale for a Topps Now card. This card is significant, serving as a massive topic of conversation within the sports card hobby, as one of the most sought after cards produced this year.
This card in particular is one-of-a-kind collectible. Not only does it commemorate Team USA's Gold Medal, it displays three of the best players in a generation coming together. Topps has attempted to amplify the hobby, creating new sports card fans by marketing to sports fans, and with this release and others, it's been coming to fruition.
This card was pulled by a father/son duo in California, who wanted to commemorate their special memories of watching the Team USA Men's basketball team's run to the 2024 gold medal. Andrew, an eight year-old boy, just started collecting two years ago. While the duo knew of the chance to get serial numbered parallels and the 1/1 auto was a possibility, the father only purchased five copies of the base card, for $49.99 total.
The Topps Now release of this card broke the all-time print run for a Topps Now card, reaching nearly 590,000 copies (588,030). This release caught attention, as there were two possible 1/1s in play to pull with the purchase of the "base" copy; the 1/1 that Andrew and his dad pulled, and a 1/1 Triple Auto of James, Curry, and Durant.
The 1/1 triple auto has not yet surfaced, though Topps has confirmed the redemption has been sent out as of last week. A race to create the best bounty, with hopes of acquiring this card have floated around since the release, with even Milwaukee Bucks star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, possibly getting in on the action, as he is a fellow collector. As of right now, the highest public bounty offer comes from the owner of Grand Slam Collectibles, Nathan Burns, at $500,000.
Again,while the search is still on for the 1/1 Triple Auto, a few weeks ago, a different 1/1 auto was pulled; the 1/1 Gold Stephen Curry Autograph. This card was produced separately, as a different chase for collectors, featuring Curry standalone in this image.