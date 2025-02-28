Yu Darvish Autographs Are Back!
For the first time in nearly a decade, it was announced that Yu Darvish would be signing official MLB trading cards, and that announcement has sent the collectibles world into a feeding frenzy, especially since there's been such a prolonged break in between his signings.
Topps broke the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, February 26th, revealing that Darvish’s autographs will be exclusively featured in the Topps Series One Tokyo Series collection (which is set to only be released in Japan).
This highly anticipated release drops on March 1st, coinciding with the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series, which will bring Major League Baseball back to Japan for yet another thrilling international showcase of professional talent.
Yu Darvish has long been a fan favorite, not just for his status as a Japanese pitching sensation, but for his dominance on the mound across both Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) and Major League Baseball (MLB).
Autographed cards from international superstars such as Darvish. are some of the
most sought-after pieces in the hobby. His limited signings in the past have made his existing autographs highly valuable, with demand often exceeding supply. The exclusivity of these new autographs, available only in the Japan-exclusive Tokyo Series collection, adds yet another layer of intrigue for fans and collectors alike.
With Darvish’s autograph headlining this star-studded checklist (along with such names as Shota Imanaga, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, & Shohei Ohtani), demand will likely surge, not just in Japan, but throughout the collectibles universe. International collectors, hobbists and fans throughout major secondary markets such as the U.S., will scramble to get their hands on these cards in any form whether it be individually, through opening sealed packs or even engaging in live box breaks.
Topps' Tokyo Series is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases of the year. As we already know, the product will celebrate MLB’s growing presence in Japan, coinciding with the official 2025 MLB Tokyo Series, where MLB teams will compete on Japanese soil.
The 2025 Series is taking place on March 18th & March 19th will feature the Los Angeles Dodgers facing off against the Chicago Cubs in what should be an exciting and thrilling matchup.
Given Darvish’s solid career as a starter (282 Games, 110 Wins and a 3.58 ERA), his absence from autographed cards, and the Japan-only distribution, these new autographs could become instant classics in the hobby. Expect skyrocketing prices on the secondary market, particularly for lower-numbered or inscribed versions. Investors and collectors alike will be watching closely as the first sales hit eBay and some of the well-established auction houses.