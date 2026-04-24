NFL Draft Rookies Create Unique Autographed Collectible Cards For the NFL Hobby

Topps has been officially back in the NFL Hobby since the middle of April, and they are making their presence felt. The NFL Draft started yesterday, and Topps was front and center to help create unqiue collectibles for fans of the NFL hobby to chase.



The first round of NFL draft picks took the traditional photos with their new team's jersey, but then Topps immediately jumped in to print the photo on a card and have them sign their own rare cards right then.



The cards are currently for sale on the Topps website.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love is selected by the Arizona Cardinals as the number three pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here is how Topps helped create some hobby history, and what collectors need to know about the cards.

2026 Topps NOW NFL Jeremiyah Love NFL Draft Autograph | Topps

NFL Draft Prospects Create Unique Collectables For the NFL Hobby

On Thursday night, certain 1st round NFL draftees were able to sign their first NFL trading card on stage in front of millions of people. The card is from Topps NOW, which captured the moment the player held up their jersey for the first time as a member of the NFL.



Players signed and inscribed "My 1st NFL auto!" on each card. These 1/1s are now avaiable for NFL fans and collectors to chase after.

David Bailey was the first to sign his card on stage, as he was drafted second overall by the New York Jets.



The cards follow the traditional Topps NOW design, with the team logo and information at the bottom of the card, and numbering in the top left.

Top rookies are signing their first ever trading cards immediately after being drafted tonight… pic.twitter.com/b1Xk5dPg0K — Topps (@Topps) April 24, 2026

2026 Topps NOW NFL David Bailey NFL Draft Autograph | Topps

How did Topps make this happen?

A Topps photographer was standing on stage, who was able to capture the iconic moment. Within a 90 second period, the card was printed, and given directly to the player to sign.

2026 Topps NOW NFL Ty Simpson NFL Draft Autograph | Topps

Collectors Can Find The Limited Time Release

Despite the fact Fernando Mendoza was not at the draft, he still was able to receive a Topps NOW card, and he signed to create a 1/1 autograph chase. In addition to the rare 1/1 autograph, there will be base versions of the card, and versions numbered out of /5 and /10.

2026 Topps NOW NFL Fernando Mendoza NFL Draft Card | Topps

2026 Topps NOW NFL Fernando Mendoza NFL Draft Card Auto | Topps

Collectors who decide to purchase any of these cards can do so in increments of 1,5,10, and 20. The cost will only be $11.99 per card. Purchases will have to be made by April 26th, as the card will stop being printed on demand after this time. These unqiue cards are for sale at Topps.

AWESOME: An emotional Jordyn Tyson signed his first @saints trading card just seconds after walking across the stage at the NFL Draft 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AbRj7UyarQ — Topps (@Topps) April 24, 2026

Topps NOW has been around since 2016, when it initally launched with Opening Day of the MLB season. Since then, it has served as a way to celebrate memorable moments in countless sports seasons, and providing a chance for collectors to be a part of it. The NFL now joins the club, and it will be interesting to see what milestones are chronicled moving forward.

2026 Topps NOW NFL Sonny Styles NFL Draft Autograph | Topps

Fans of a team or player can purchase these first rounder collectible cards rs until April 26th.