2025 Topps Finest Football Release: An Early Collector's Guide

2025 Topps Chrome Football dominated attention in the hobby when it released, and still continues to generate excitement from fans and collectors.



Next up is the 2025 Football Topps release: Topps Finest for NFL.



Topps Finest is a brand that has strong collectability in the hobby, and this will mark it's first release in a number of years within the NFL hobby. Pre orders have already taken place, and the release date is just around the corner.

Tom Brady's Topps Finest Superfractor shattered sales records and these are some of Topps Finest Football cards from 1994 that have retained strong value.

Cam Skattebo is among the rookies highlighted in Topps Chrome Football’s new PREM1ERE Patch Autograph series. | Fanatics Collectibles

Here is what collectors need to know about the upcoming 2025 product.

2025 Topps Finest Football Projected Release Details and Hobby Box Breakdown

Hobby boxes of 2025 Topps Finest Football are currently slated to release on May 15th, 2026.



In a box (on average), collectors can find two autographs. The exact odds are not yet known on how many parallels and inserts can be found per box, but at least a few should be likely.



Boxes pre-sold at $599.99, so collectors should expect this to be the minimum price on release day. Those hoping to obtain a box should stay tuned as release day inches closer.

⏰ RELEASING THIS WEEK ⏰



2025 Topps Finest Football - Pre-Order 🏈

Mon. 4/20 - 12 PM EST

Hobby Box: $599.99

6 packs per box, 10 cards per pack

2 autographs per box



2026 Topps Midnight UFC - Pre-Order ⚫️🌙

Mon. 4/20 - 1 PM EST

Hobby Box: $259.99

1 pack per box, 7 cards per pack… pic.twitter.com/n0dubOHrWL — Topps (@Topps) April 20, 2026

2025 Topps Finest Football Evokes 1990's Nostalgia In The Hobby

The base design this year embraces nostalgia, specifically the 1990's. The background design of the cards almost has the look of a pattern that would be on a cup, or part of a wall paper design from the decade.



For example, the Patrick Mahomes base card features circles and lines moving in multiple directions, with bright vibrant colors of pink, purple, and green popping off of the card.

The card below also contains a black color that takes up nearly half the card. This indicates the parallel color, which can also be distinguished by the serial number in the bottom right. Without question, it gives off a retro feel, which has been a recent trend with demand in the hobby space.

2025 Topps Finest Football Patrick Mahomes Parallel | Checklist Insider

Rookie, Legend, and Superstar Autographs Look To Be A Major Chase In The Product

Autographs look to be a primary driver of this product. One of the biggest rookie chases is Jaxson Dart. A preview image of his Superfractor autograph was shared, and it features some unique inscriptions. Dart wrote "Big Blue", along with a smiley face and his jersey number in addition to his signature. He is confirmed to have autographs in the FlashBack Autographs subset, which will also have parallels.

2025 Topps Finest Football Jaxson Dart Flashback Autographs Superfractor | Checklist Insider

Veterans and Legends of the game are also confirmed as signing for the release. Some of the notable names that will have autographs in 2025 Topps Finest include: Bo Nix, CeeDee Lamb, Jayden Daniels, Josh Allen, Darrelle Revis, Jerry Rice, Jim Kelly, Randy Moss, Peyton Manning, and more.

2025 Topps Finest Josh Allen Finest Moments Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025 Topps Finest is on the horizon, and will mark the second 2025 Football release for Topps. Collectors will have no shortage of chase elements in the product, including autographs. Hobbyists should stay in the loop for more information, especially as the tentative release date of May 15th gets closer.

COMING SOON: Topps Finest Football returns!



Pre-order next week 🚨 pic.twitter.com/qBFTp2m5vQ — Topps (@Topps) April 8, 2026