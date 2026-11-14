Jaguars vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10 (Parker Finds Paydirt)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have scored 106 points in their last three games and could continue that pace in their Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The Jags moved to 6-2 on the season after a 33-10 win in Baltimore last Thursday night, which came on the heels of a 42-7 blowout over the Colts.

Meanwhile, the Titans returned to their lackluster form with 27-24 and 43-36 losses to the Browns and Bengals in their last two contests.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Jaguars vs. Titans on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Jaguars vs. Titans

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Parker Washington Anytime Touchdown (+135)

Brenton Strange OVER 3.5 Receptions (+127)

Trevor Lawrence OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+114)

Parker Washington Anytime Touchdown (+135)

Bhaysul Tuten leads the Jaguars with seven total touchdowns, but Parker Washington has a team-high five receiving touchdowns on the season. The wideout ended a two-game drought with a touchdown in Baltimore last week, and remains one of Jacksonville’s top passing targets.

Washington’s 55 targets are by far the most on the team, and 10 of those have come in the red zone. He’s capable of scoring from anywhere really, though, as shown by his 50-yard touchdown last week.

I’m expecting another big game from Jacksonville, and will happily take this plus-odds price on Washington to score again.

Brenton Strange OVER 3.5 Receptions (+127)

Brenton Strange had a few weeks with several targets earlier in the season before getting targeted just two times in each of the last two games. However, I’ll bank on the Jaguars targeting the tight end more this week in Tennessee.

The Titans allowed 76 yards on four catches to Mike Gesicki last week, and Harold Fannin Jr. hauled in six of nine targets the week before. I see Strange getting back into the seven or eight target range he received against the Bengals, Eagles, and Texans.

Trevor Lawrence OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+114)

Trevor Lawrence has only thrown four interceptions this season, including none in the last two weeks, but I see that changing this week in Tennessee.

For as bad as the Titans are, they’ve been able to create some turnovers. They picked off Joe Burrow three times last week, Deshaun Watson once before that, and Daniel Jones two times in Week 6. That’s six interceptions in their last three games.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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