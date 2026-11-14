Vikings vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10

The Minnesota Vikings stormed back late in the game to beat the Green Bay Packers in the opening week of the NFL season, and now the two NFC North teams will face each other in a rematch at Lambeau Field in a pivotal division game this Sunday.

The Vikings will look a bit different this time around as they just traded for Kirk Cousins at this week's trade deadline.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my favorite props for this divisional matchup. Let's dive into them.

Vikings vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Christian Watson Longest Reception OVER 26.5 Yards (-122)

Justin Jefferson 7+ Receptions (+110)

Matthew Golden Anytime Touchdown (+165)

Christian Watson Longest Reception OVER 26.5 Yards (-122)

Christian Watson continues to be a deep threat week in and week out. He has hauled in a reception for at least 28+ yards in seven of the Packers' nine games this season, including an 81-yard catch against this Vikings defense back in Week 1. Until the betting market increases this number, I'm going to keep betting the OVER on it.

Justin Jefferson 7+ Receptions (+110)

No one is happier that Kirk Cousins is back in Minnesota than Justin Jefferson. He averaged over 100 receiving yards per game during Cousins' stint in Minnesota, so if their new acquisition does end up playing on Sunday, I expect him to not waste any time feeding the ball to his old receiver early and often. If that ends up happening, Jefferson will soar over 6.5 receptions.

Matthew Golden Anytime Touchdown (+165)

The past few years saw the Packers use a plethora of wide receivers, but this season it's been the Christian Watson and Matthew Golden show. Golden has more receptions than Watson with 53, which tells me he may have the better value at longer odds than Watson to score a touchdown on Sunday. Let's see if he can score his sixth touchdown of the season.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to earn $50 in bonus bets every day for seven days . Simply sign up, deposit, and bet $5 on seven consecutive days, and receive your $350 bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.