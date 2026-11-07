Bengals vs. Falcons Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Madrid Game in Week 9

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals' high-octane offense has been on fire in the last few weeks, and now they'll take their show overseas on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons and Michael Penix Jr.

The Bengals and Falcons will face off in Madrid to open up Sunday's action in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Bengals have been a high-scoring team in the Burrow era, but lately, they’ve taken things a step further. The star quarterback has thrown four or more touchdowns in each of his last three games, finding Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki with ease as the Bengals have rolled to a 5-2 start.

While the Falcons are a top-10 team in the league in EPA/Play on defense this season, they struggled against the run in a loss to Tampa Bay last week and are now just 3-5 in the 2026 season.

Penix was especially rough in Week 8, getting picked off four times in a rain-soaked game on the road. The Falcons still have plenty of weapons on offense, including first-round picks Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr.

That puts them in a spot to compete with this Bengals team if Penix is able to flip the script in Week 9.

One of the most exciting ways to bet on a standalone game in the NFL is the anytime touchdown scorer market. All you need to do is pick a player to score a touchdown, and if they do, your bet will cash.

With a ton of great playmakers in action and a ton of points expected on Sunday in Madrid, I narrowed things down to three players to find the end zone in Week 9.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bengals vs. Falcons

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (-115)

Chase has been a touchdown machine for the Bengals, only failing to score in Week 1 and Week 4 (he left Week 4 with a concussion).

The Falcons have allowed just 11 passing scores this season, but Joe Burrow has been on an absolute heater in recent weeks, throwing 13 touchdown passes over his last three games. He’s making things look easy for a Cincy offense that is now fourth in EPA/Pass.

Chase is almost always going to be minus money to find the end zone, but I don’t mind this price since he’s always going to have a huge target share (61 in seven games) for this Bengals offense.

Mike Gesicki Anytime TD (+220)

It’s pretty shocking that Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki is +220 to find the end zone on Sunday, as he’s scored in six of his seven games despite the fact that he’s played just 48.3 percent of the offensive snaps.

In fact, Gesicki has a touchdown in every game that he’s received a target from Joe Burrow (he was not targeted in Week 2).

Overall, Gesicki has just 24 targets and 17 catches in seven games, but he’s clearly a threat in the red zone for one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league.

Atlanta has allowed four scores to opposing tight ends in 2026, and it has been worse against the pass (14th in EPA/Pass) than the run (third in EPA/Rush). I expect Burrow and the Bengals to attack through the air in Madrid.

Kyle Pitts Sr. Anytime TD (+260)

The volume is starting to come for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts in the passing game, as he’s been targeted five or more times in each of his last four games.

This season, Pitts’ numbers are underwhelming, an unfortunate refrain in his NFL career due to Atlanta’s shaky quarterback play. The former top-five pick has brought in 22 of his 32 targets for 197 yards and four scores in 2026, finding the end zone in three of his last four games.

This is a great matchup against a Cincinnati defense that has allowed 621 receiving yards to opposing tight ends in 2026 – the second-most in the NFL. Somehow, the Bengals have done that without giving up a touchdown to a tight end in 2026.

I think that changes on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .