Is Christian Watson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Patriots in NFL Week 9)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson exited the team's win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 with a rib injury, later returning from the hospital to play in the second half.

Watson missed some practice time for Green Bay early in the week, but he's off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots.

Christian Watson (rib) not listed on injury report for Week 9. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 6, 2026

That's a massive boost to a Packers team that is 5-3 and looking to stay in the playoff mix in a loaded NFC. The Pack are in the toughest division in the NFL, as all four teams in the NFC North are over .500 through the first eight weeks of the season.

Watson has been a star for the Pack in 2026, catching 42 of his 66 targets in eight games for 708 yards and six scores. The former second-round pick has formed a strong duo with Matthew Golden at receiver for an offense that has relied heavily on Jordan Love and the passing game.

Can Watson keep his big season going on the road against New England?

Here's a look at the top prop bet for the veteran receiver with his rib injury behind him entering Week 9.

Best Packers Prop Bet vs. Patriots in NFL Week 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

This week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop bets for the Packers vs. Patriots matchup, and he's targeting Watson to have a big game:

Christian Watson Longest Reception OVER 26.5 Yards (-108)

Not only is Christian Watson the Packers' top receiver, but he has been a significant deep threat all season, averaging 16.9 yards per reception. He has had at least one reception of 27+ yards in six of the Packers' eight games so far this season, so there's no reason why he can't haul in another deep ball on Sunday against the Patriots.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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