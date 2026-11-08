Is Sam Darnold Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 9)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has been ruled out for Week 9 of the 2026 season due to rib and quad injuries, and he could be in danger of missing more time.

Darnold already missed Week 2 (and most of Week 1) this season with a glute injury, and he'll be replaced by backup Drew Lock on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Lock already started against Arizona in Week 2, throwing three scores in a Seattle win.

Seattle is just 4-4 through eight weeks, and it entered this matchup as an 11.5-point favorite, moving as high as 12.5 points early in the week. Yet, that line has now shifted to Seahawks -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, a full four-point swing with Lock set to start.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Darnold is "in danger" of missing Week 10, which could be a huge blow to a Seattle team that needs every win it can get to secure a playoff spot in the 2026 season.

Schefter: Sam Darnold (quad, rib) "in danger" of missing Week 10. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 8, 2026

The Seahawks may end up playing youngster Jalen Milroe at some point this season, as Lock reportedly is dealing with "severe tendinitis" in his throwing elbow. If that flares up in Week 9, the Seahawks may have to turn to the former University of Alabama star under center.

Milroe has not made a start in his NFL career and has yet to attempt a pass in a regular season NFL game.

Seahawks QB Drew Lock has been battling severe tendinitis in his throwing elbow, per @TomPelissero



Lock will still start on Sunday in place of an injured Sam Darnold. — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) November 7, 2026

Seattle is just 2-4 in the six games that Darnold has completed, and the former first-round pick has struggled with turnovers, throwing nine interceptions across seven games.

Overall, Darnold has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 1,478 yards and 10 scores while adding 72 yards on the ground. Lock, who was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has a ton of starting experience in his career and has outplayed Darnold in limited action in 2026.

If Lock plays well -- and avoids injury in Week 9 -- it could incentivize the Seahawks to give Darnold more time to recover from his two injuries.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .