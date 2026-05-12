Nolan Ryan: 1971-1975 Topps Cards Continue To Attract Vintage Collectors

For vintage baseball collectors, there are very few players that capture the imagination quite like Nolan Ryan and his early-1970s baseball cards (the Topps issues from 1971-1975 to be exact). Not only do these cards represent a career-defining stretch for Ryan himself, but they also define an era in the hobby where many collectors seek such cards in mid to higher graded form for both their value (which has increased quite nicely in recent years) and their ultra-scarcity.

The Transition from Prospect to Legend

By 1971, Nolan Ryan was no longer seen as just a promising young arm with the New York Mets but as an emerging dominant power pitcher known for his incredible velocity. His 1971 and 1972 cards are especially significant because they capture the final stage of his Mets career before his legendary move to the California Angels. The 1972 Topps issue remains a collector favorite thanks to its iconic woodgrain design and its connection to the early days of “The Ryan Express.”

August 22, 2009; Queens, NY, USA; Yogi Berra, Nolan Ryan, Jerry Grote, Tom Seaver, Jerry Koosman and Duffy Dyer recognize Mets fans before the start of the Saturday night game against the Phillies. | NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWOR

1971 Topps (Card No. 513) PSA 9 - $47,580

1971 Topps Nolan Ryan (Card No. 513) - PSA 9 | https://www.psacard.com/cardfacts/baseball-cards/1971-topps/nolan-ryan-513/33520

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $65-$75, whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are no PSA 10s that exist; there are 31 PSA 9s and 597 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 9 occurred on January 31, 2026, and was sold for $47,580 via Heritage.

1972 Topps (Card No. 595) PSA 10 - $91,500

1972 Topps Nolan Ryan (Card No. 595) - PSA 10 | https://www.instagram.com/p/DQKXy8MET25/

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $90-$100, whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 9 PSA 10s followed by 196 PSA 9s, and 1342 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on October 25, 2025, and was sold for $91,500 via Heritage.

Nolan Ryan’s 1973-1975 Topps cards are even more significant because they highlight Ryan during his peak years with the California Angels. His historic 383-strikeout season and no-hitters in 1973 elevated his status from above average to nothing short of a baseball phenomenon. The 1974 and 1975 Topps cards are especially cherished because they showcase Ryan at the height of his intimidating dominance, making them iconic cards for an entire generation of collectors.

1973 Topps (Card No. 220) PSA 10 - $124,440

1973 Topps Nolan Ryan (Card No. 220) - PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1973%20Topps%20Nolan%20Ryan%20PSA%2010&saleId=heritage-70019-260002

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $20-$25, whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 6 PSA 10s followed by 146 PSA 9s, and 915 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on March 29, 2025, and was sold for $124,440 via Heritage.

1974 Topps (Card No. 20) PSA 10 - $82,350

1974 Topps Nolan Ryan (Card No. 20) - PSA 10 | https://www.instagram.com/p/DW2bPCqkePk/

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $20-$25, whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 7 PSA 10s followed by 240 PSA 9s, and 1824 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on April 4, 2026, and was sold for $82,350 via Heritage.

1975 Topps (Card No. 500) PSA 10 - $38,240

1975 Topps Nolan Ryan (Card No. 500) - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/cardfacts/baseball-cards/1975-topps/nolan-ryan-500/35789

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $10-$15, whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 3 PSA 10s followed by 77 PSA 9s, and 1019 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on August 21, 2015, and was sold for $38,240 via Heritage.

Not only are the Topps cards of Nolan Ryan from 1971-1975 essential for any vintage collector, but each card's extremely low PSA 10 population, coupled with their respective recent sale prices, continues to reinforce the notion that such cards remain in strong demand throughout the hobby.