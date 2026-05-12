Tigers vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 12

The Detroit Tigers and New York Mets are both looking to turn things around after a rough start to the season.

The Tigers salvaged their last game in Kansas City after getting swept at home by the Red Sox, but they’re still just 19-22 overall and 7-16 on the road.

The Mets are hoping that a return home can help them after losing three of their last four, but New York is somehow just 6-12 at home and 15-25 overall.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Mets on Tuesday, May 12.

Tigers vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-171)

Mets -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Tigers +123

Mets -149

Total

7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Tigers vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-3, 5.56 ERA)

Mets: Freddy Peralta (2-3, 3.12 ERA)

Jack Flaherty has struggled to pitch deep into games this season. After going fewer than four innings in three straight starts, he completed five innings with four runs allowed (two earned) on three hits with 10 strikeouts on 96 pitches against the Red Sox last time out.

Freddy Peralta has been as advertised in New York. He’s settled in recently as well, allowing 1 ER in 11 IP across his last two starts.

Tigers vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 12

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): DSN, SNY

Tigers record: 19-22

Mets record: 15-25

Tigers vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Freddy Peralta UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-145)

Freddy Peralta has been able to limit opponents to just a few hits in most of his starts this season.

Peralta has allowed 34 hits in 43.1 innings this season, including UNDER 4.5 hits in all but two of his eight starts. One of those starts came on Opening Day, and the other a few outings ago against the Rockies.

The Tigers’ offense hasn’t been great recently, so Peralta should be able to keep rolling at home.

Tigers vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

I can’t trust either of these teams right now, largely due to their offenses. Therefore, I’m going with the UNDER tonight in New York.

Peralta has been great on the mound for the Mets, and the Tigers are struggling to score runs. The same goes for New York, which scored seven runs in its last four games.

Both of these teams are profitable to the UNDER this season, and I think that continues tonight.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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