Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Jo Adell, Cody Bellinger, Giants OF)

Monday’s Major League Baseball action features just six games, but that’s not going to stop us here at SI Betting from taking a few home run props!

Betting on home runs is an exciting way to stay engaged with the marathon that is the 162-game MLB season, and there are some top-line sluggers in action on Monday night, including New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

However, I’m not taking either of those players to leave the yard on May 11, especially since

Ohtani has gotten off to a slow start in 2026 – by his standards – heading into tonight’s game with the San Francisco Giants.

Instead, there are three outfielders that I’m eyeing to leave the yard, including a Los Angeles Angels slugger who is priced at +650 (!) despite some amazing numbers against left-handed pitching.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, May 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jo Adell to Hit a Home Run (+650)

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell has a very favorable matchup on Monday night against the Cleveland Guardians, who are starting lefty Joey Cantillo for the ninth time this season. Cantillo has 3.43 ERA (and a 4.06 expected ERA), but he has given up five homers already in 2026.

The Guardians left-hander ranks in 46th percentile in barrel percentage and the 52nd percentile in hard-hit percentage, and he’s certainly gettable for a hitter as talented as Adell against lefties.

This season, Adell is hitting .273 with six home runs, and all six of those long balls have come against left-handed pitching. The 27-year-old has an impressive .326/.373/.717 slash line against lefties this season, and he’s hitting .316 with a pair of homers over the last week of action.

At +650, Adell feels insanely mispriced on Monday night.

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+492)

New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger is starting to heat up recently, hitting .375 with two homers and a 1.185 OPS over his last two weeks of action (13 games).

Now, he takes on the Baltimore Orioles and starter Brandon Young, who has given up three home runs in four appearances in the 2026 season.

Bellinger only has five home runs in 2026, but he still has a .900 OPS overall. The Yankees slugger is hitting .293 with three homers against right-handed pitching, though he’s been great against lefties as well (.289 with two homers).

I think there’s value in Bellinger at this price, especially since Baltimore’s bullpen has already allowed 20 homers in 2026.

Heliot Ramos to Hit a Home Run (+467)

San Francisco Giants outfield Heliot Ramos has homered just four times in 2026, making him a bit of a long shot bet on Monday.

However, he’s facing a struggling young pitcher in Roki Sasaki, who has a 5.97 ERA and has allowed eight home runs in six appearances in 2026. So, Ramos could be worth a look to go deep, especially since three of his four homers have come against right-handed pitching.

The Giants outfielder is heating up as of late, hitting .286 with a .797 OPS and one homer over the last two weeks (12 games). I want to fade Sasaki in some way in this market, and Ramos, Rafael Devers and Case Schmitt are all worthwhile targets on Monday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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