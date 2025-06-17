Collectibles On SI

Collecting Batman’s Leading Men on Cards

The Batcave isn’t the only place filled with treasures.

Ben Affleck as Batman
Ben Affleck as Batman / https://screenrant.com/what-happened-ben-affleck-batman-justice-league/

Batman reigns supreme among superheroes—not just on screen, but in the hearts of fans and collectors alike. For every generation, there’s a Batman who stands out: the brooding hero of Tim Burton’s dark Gotham, the wisecracking detective of the campier films, or the gritty, grounded knight of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. 

Each actor who’s worn the cowl brings something unique to the legend, leaving behind not just memories but a treasure trove of collectibles that capture the essence of each Bat-actor’s unforgettable contribution to Gotham’s legacy.

Adam West

Long before the blockbuster films, the late Adam West brought Batman to life on the small screen in the 1966–1968 TV series, complete with colorful gadgets and unforgettable “POW!” fight scenes. After the series, West appeared in shows like The Big Bang Theory, 30 Rock, and voice roles—most notably as Mayor Adam West on Family Guy

2015 Leaf Pop Century Co-Stars Adam West Burt Ward autograph
2015 Leaf Pop Century Co-Stars Adam West Burt Ward autograph / https://ebay.us/m/CPsQE0

What to Collect: Given the pop culture power of the TV show, fans have a lot to choose from at all price levels. One option is a  2015 Leaf Pop Century “Co-Stars” card featuring the autos of Adam West and Burt Ward—the OG Batman and Robin—currently listed for $750.

Michael Keaton

Debuting in Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992), Keaton introduced a darker, more introspective Bruce Wayne. Off-screen, Keaton impressed audiences in Beetlejuice, Birdman, and Spider-Man: Homecoming

Batman 1989 Movie Topps Cards Series 1 & 2 Boxes
Batman 1989 Movie Topps Cards Series 1 & 2 Boxes / https://ebay.us/m/qMUtIp

What to Collect: Topps produced two series of trading cards, capturing Keaton’s Batman, Jack Nicholson as the Joker, and Kim Basinger as the sultry Vicki Vale. You can pick up a box of both series for around $90 to transport you back to 1989—Prince soundtrack not included.

Val Kilmer 

Stepping in for Batman Forever (1995), Kilmer tackled a complex Bruce Wayne opposite an ensemble cast, including Jim Carrey’s Riddler and Tommy Jones’ Two-Face, in a neon-soaked Gotham. Sadly, Val passed away in April 2025 after a long battle with throat cancer and pneumonia.  Beyond Gotham, his career spanned Top Gun, Heat, and Tombstone

Val Kilmer 2025 Leaf Pop Century Pearl 1/1
Val Kilmer 2025 Leaf Pop Century Pearl 1/1 / Val Kilmer 2025 Leaf Pop Century Pearl 1/1

What to Collect: His passing has led to a surge in prices and demand. If you have a little money to spend, look for his cards in 2025 Leaf Pop Century—but be prepared to pony up. A 1/1 Pearl is currently listed for $1,500.

George Clooney

Clooney’s brief but memorable run in Batman & Robin (1997) leaned into camp, paired with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze and Uma Thurman’s Ivy. An in-demand A-list actor and director, Clooney recently made his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck—playing Edward R. Murrow.

George Clooney Signed Auto 1997 Fleer Skybox Batman & Robin Card
George Clooney Signed Auto 1997 Fleer Skybox Batman & Robin Card / https://ebay.us/m/2OIwF7

What to Collect: If you have the budget of Bruce Wayne, a rare signed Fleer Skybox insert of Clooney’s Batman is currently available for over $5,000!

Christian Bale

Bale’s Bruce Wayne anchored Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight TrilogyBatman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises—each redefining superhero cinema. Off-screen roles in American Psycho, The Fighter, and Ford v Ferrari add depth to his portfolio. 

2005 Topps Batman Begins Christian Bale Cape Memorabilia Auto
2005 Topps Batman Begins Christian Bale Cape Memorabilia Auto / https://ebay.us/m/SMUVu1

What to Collect: An iconic 2005 Topps Batman Begins signed cape memorabilia card in PSA 9 is listed for around $2250.

Ben Affleck

In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), Affleck embodied a grizzled, world-weary Batman. Respected as both an actor and director, Affleck’s wider career includes Good Will Hunting, Argo, and Gone Girl

2021 Leaf Pop Ben Affleck #2/6 auto
2021 Leaf Pop Ben Affleck #2/6 auto / https://ebay.us/m/RfYb1K

What to Collect: Affleck has made multiple appearances in Leaf Popcentury—a recent 2021 copy numbered 2/6 recently sold for $91.

Robert Pattinson

Pattinson’s detective-first take in The Batman (2022) brought a fresh, noir-inspired depth to the role. He’s also known for his starring role in the Twilight series, Tenet, and The Lighthouse

Robert Pattinson Autographed Funko 2022 The Batman #1187
Robert Pattinson Autographed Funko 2022 The Batman #1187 / https://ebay.us/m/ssp0Sg

What to Collect: Funko Pop! fans can pick up a Batman figure signed by Pattinson for around $800.

