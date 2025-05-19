'The Dukes of Hazzard': Iconic Characters and Collectibles
From car chases to country charm, The Dukes of Hazzard became a TV sensation when it hit the airwaves in 1979, running for seven seasons until it was canceled in 1985. Decades later, the collectibles market still buzzes with demand for cards, lunchboxes, and other memorabilia featuring the show’s unforgettable cast. Here’s a closer look at some of the key characters and collectibles that continue to capture the spirit of Hazzard County.
Daisy Duke: The Southern Belle with a Kick
Daisy Duke (Catherine Bach) became a cultural icon with her signature cutoff shorts and Southern sass. More than just eye candy, Daisy was fiercely loyal to her cousins and a master at using her charm to distract villains and aid in daring rescues.
Bach, who designed the original Daisy Duke shorts herself, became a pop culture phenomenon, with her look still emulated today. She continued her TV career with roles on shows like The Young and the Restless, keeping her connection to fans alive.
What to Collect: Bach has been featured on several cards, often signed and inscribed with her Daisy Duke character (2007 Donruss Americana, 2014 Panini Golden Age, 2023 Leaf Pop Century, 2025 Leaf Pop Century). You can add a recent Pop Century auto to your collection for around $40.
Luke Duke: The Smooth Operator
Luke Duke (Tom Wopat) was the calm, calculated counterpart to his cousin Bo, balancing Bo’s recklessness with strategic smarts. A former Marine, Luke often devised clever plans to outwit Boss Hogg and Sheriff Rosco.
Wopat transitioned from the TV screen to the stage, becoming a celebrated Broadway performer with Tony Award nominations for his work in Annie Get Your Gun and A Catered Affair, showcasing his vocal and acting talents.
What to Collect: Like his fellow co-stars Bach and Schneider, Wopat has autographed cards in several releases (2013 Leaf Pop Century, 2014 Panini Golden Age, 2025 Leaf Pop Century). A recent 1/1 2025 Leaf Pop Century featuring Bo, Luke, and Daisy recently sold for $185.
Bo Duke: The Daredevil Driver
With his blond hair and boyish charm, Bo Duke (John Schneider) was the wild-hearted daredevil behind the wheel of the General Lee. A former moonshiner on probation, Bo’s fearlessness made him the perfect driver for outrunning Boss Hogg’s goons while maintaining a good-natured, Southern-boy attitude. Schneider’s portrayal made Bo a fan favorite, and after the series, he continued to make waves in Hollywood with notable roles in Smallville and a successful country music career.
What to Collect: Schnieder fans have a lot to choose from, including the 1980 Donruss Dukes of Hazard set and autos in 2004 Inkworks Smallville, 2010 Razor Co-Stars, 2011 Panini Americana, and 2025 Leaf Pop Century, which you can pick up for around $25-30.
The General Lee: The Real Star of the Show
Arguably, the most iconic “character” wasn’t human—it was the General Lee, a 1969 Dodge Charger that became synonymous with Hazzard County’s wildest police car chases. Its orange paint, signature horn, and high-flying jumps made it a TV icon and countless replicas and collectibles kept its legacy alive.
In recent years, some aspects of the car’s design, particularly the Confederate flag emblem, have been the subject of debate, but the General Lee remains one of television’s most recognizable vehicles, celebrated for its thrilling stunts and unforgettable style. While there were certainly lots of cards available, there were also great cars made—from model kits to Hot Wheels and everything in between.
What to Collect: General Lee was prominently featured in the classic 1980 Donruss Dukes of Hazzard trading card set, but most collectors want a 3-D version to display. The 2006 Hot Wheels Short Card Super Treasure, in unopened condition, runs about $115.
